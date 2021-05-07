Business

Lagos Commodities Exchange set to list first gold

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

The Lagos Commodities and Futures Exchange (LCFE) is set to admit Dukia Gold‘s diversified financial instruments, backed by gold as the underlying assets in a sector worth over N300 trillion. As a prelude to the listing very soon, Dukia Gold explained that the instruments, which would be in form of Exchange Traded Notes (ETN), Commercial Papers (CP) and other gold-backed securities would enable the company deepen the commodities market in Nigeria, increase capacity, generate foreign exchange for government to diversify external reserve and create massive employment across the metal production value chain. Addressing the financial journalists at the prelisting media interactive session in Lagos yesterday, Dukia Gold’s Chairman, Mr Tunde Fagbemi, who applauded the Ministry of Mines and Steel Development and SEC for supporting trading of gold in Nigeria, noted that this remained one of the ways to diversify Nigeria’s sources of foreign exchange at this critical period of the country’s economy. “We are proud to be the first Gold Company whose products would be listed on the Lagos Futures and Commodities Exchange. The listing shall enable us facilitate our infrastructure development, expand capacity and create fungible products. This has potential to shore up Nigeria’s foreign reserve and create an alternative window for preservation of pension funds.

Our Reporters

