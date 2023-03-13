News

Lagos communities back Sanwo-Olu, Hamzat’s re-election

Twenty-two indigenous communities of Idasho, Ibeju-Lekki in Lagos have thrown their weight behind the re-election bid of Governor Babajide Sanwo- Olu and his deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, in the rescheduled March 18 Governorship/Assembly polls. The Secretary-General of the communities, Mr Ladipo Adeokun, disclosed this yesterday during a media briefing at Idi-Shewe Beach, Ibeju- Lekki Local Government Area. Adeokun said the support for Sanwo-Olu’s reelection was their ”voice and political stand” in the elections. The secretary-general said the communities were pledging their support for the candidacy of Sanwo-Olu and Hamzat for a second term because of the good work started by the duo.

He enjoined the Ibeju- Lekki indigenes and residents to come out en masse and vote for all the political candidates of the APC. “This is to ensure that incumbent governor of Lagos, Mr Babajide Sanwo- Olu and others are returned elected in the various political posts they are vying for. “Our unwavering commitment in doing this will go a long way to show our appreciation to the electoral promises delivered by the ruling party that has been directing the affairs of the state. It will bring about the anticipated development”, he assured. The secretary-general also congratulated the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, on his electoral victory in the Feb. 25 elections. “We also appreciate others who voted for his emergence all over the country. May Almighty God continue to guard and guide Tinubu’s presidency,” he said. Adeokun expressed confidence in Tinubu’s capabilities to deliver on all electoral promises and prayed for Gods protection over his presidency. He also appealed for the approval of the community’s monarchical candidate as Oloja of Idasho. He noted that the community’s choice had already been tabled at the state’s Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, to enable viable development of the community.

