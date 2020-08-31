Lagos community begs Sanwo-Olu over insecurity, deplorable roads, others

Residents of Gloryland Estate in Isheri-Olofin axis of Egbe-Idimu Local Council Development Area (LCDA), have appealed to the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu to save the community from neglect.

They lamented that they are confronted with challenges of insecurity, epileptic power supply and deplorable roads, calling on the government to urgently intervened inorder to end what they described as 15 years of neglect.

Speaking on the challenges confronting the community, newly elected chairman, Engr. Seyi Samo, said that these identified challenges affect members of the community and required urgent attention.

The newly elected chairman stated that the emergence of a new executive marks the beginning of new development in the estate, calling on the government to place priority on the identified challenges in their community, saying that is the one not way feeling the impact of the government.

He said: “Lately, we have not had a major impact on the government within the estate, but we are looking forward to the government’s assistance and support through the Egbe-Idimu Local Council Development Area. All that we have done previously within the estate were through community efforts.

“We have a lot of things to bring on board, three major challenges in the estate that we will address were electricity, insecurity, and ensure better road network.The executive under my watch cannot do it alone, it requires a joint effort, to ensure the standard of facilities within the estate improves to give residents comfort.”

On his part, the Chairman of the Interim Management Committee (IMC), who conducted the election, Mr. Olumide Adewale, said the goal of the CDA is to bring governance near to the people.

“We appeal to the state government and local government to save our community from neglect which we have suffered over the years,” he said.

