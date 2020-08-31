Metro & Crime

Lagos community begs Sanwo-Olu over insecurity, deplorable roads, others

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla Comment(0)

Residents of Gloryland Estate in Isheri-Olofin axis of Egbe-Idimu Local Council Development Area (LCDA), have appealed to the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu  to save the community from neglect.

They lamented that they are confronted with challenges of insecurity, epileptic power supply and deplorable roads, calling on the government to urgently intervened inorder to end what they described as 15 years of neglect.

 

Speaking on the challenges confronting the community, newly elected chairman,  Engr. Seyi Samo, said that these identified challenges affect members of the community and required urgent attention.

The newly elected chairman stated that the emergence of a new executive marks the beginning of new development in the estate, calling on the  government to place priority on the identified challenges in their community, saying that is the one not way feeling the impact of the government.

 

He said: “Lately, we have not had a major impact on the government within the estate, but we are looking forward to the government’s assistance and support through the Egbe-Idimu Local Council Development Area. All that we have done previously within the estate were through community efforts.

 

“We have a lot of things to bring on board, three major challenges in the estate that we will address were electricity, insecurity, and ensure better road network.The executive under my watch cannot do it alone, it requires a joint effort, to ensure the standard of facilities within the estate improves to give residents comfort.”

 

On his part, the Chairman of the Interim Management Committee (IMC), who conducted the election, Mr. Olumide Adewale, said the goal of the CDA is to bring governance near to the people.

 

“We appeal to the state government and local government to save our community from neglect which we have suffered over the years,” he said.

 

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Correctional service promotes 62 senior officers to next ranks

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Abuja

The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), has announced the promotion of a total of 62 senior officers to the next ranks. According to the Service, those promoted had participated in the 2019 promotion exercises conducted by the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB).   The Deputy Controller-General of Corrections in charge of Human […]
Metro & Crime

JUST IN: House of Assembly member assassinated

Posted on Author Reporter

A member of the Bauchi State House of Assembly has been assassinated by unknown gunmen. Suspected gunmen on Thursday night killed Musa Mante, a member of the Bauchi State House of Assembly representing Baraza Dass constituency. According to reports, the gunmen invaded his residence in Dass Local Government Area of the state and abducted two […]
Metro & Crime

28 worshippers die in Benue boat mishap

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Cephas Iorhemen MAKURDI At least, 28 worshippers of ECAN Church, Ijaha in Makurdi Local Government Area of Benue State yesterday died when a boat conveying them across River Benue to attend an annual convention capsized midstream.   New Telegraph gathered that the mishap, which occurred in the afternoon, took place at Kwaghter axis of Gwer […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: