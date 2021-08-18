Lagos commuters groan as drivers protest against task force

Hundreds of commuters residing at Ikotun, Iyano-Oba, Iyana-Ipaja, Egbeda and other axis in Lagos State, who were stranded yesterday, complained bitterly as they trekked to their various places of work and destinations. Eyewitnesses claimed that commercial drivers were protesting the killing of their member by a member of the Lagos State Environmental and Enforcement and Special Offences Unit (Task force).

The Unit’s spokesman, Mr. Femi Moliki, denied that anyone was killed. It was gathered that trouble started on Monday. Yesterday morning, schoolchildren and teachers, who were supposed to go for summer coaching classes returned home due to lack of buses. Similarly, many people were sighted trekking, while private vehicle owners seized the opportunity to make brisk business by picking passengers. The severe toll on commuters has also found its way into the social media as people discussed their experiences at length. According to Mr. Mac Henry, who took to his twitter handle, @iammachenry, “Commercial buses are scarce at Iyana Ipaja, Igando, Ikotun, Iyana-Iba and other places.

Plan your journey well if you intend to go via commercial buses. Rumor says the task force killed three drivers.” While urging residents living around these routes to plan their movement carefully, Seunfunmi Akinola Dr. @seunakinola, noted: “If you don’t have a car today, and you are passing through the Iyana-Ipaja, Egbeda, Igando and Ikotun routes, you’ll suffer in the traffic today. I’m at work now and we hustle again in the afternoon.” Moliki explained that operatives from their unit went on enforcement duty, and when they got to Ikeja Along, a faulty commercial bus was sighted parked on the roadside, and a mechanic was working on it. It was further noticed that another commercial bus was also parked close to the faulty bus.

