Lagos condemns destruction of properties by private car operators

The Lagos State Parking Authority (LASPA) has condemned the unwarranted destruction of its properties by illegal private park operators in and around the Marina axis of the state. Speaking during the visit to the site of the incident yesterday the General Manager of LASPA, Mrs. Adebisi Adelabu said the mob had damaged the State Government’s properties used to curb illegal parking activities in the area in line with the authority’s efforts towards improving the parking culture across the state.

Adelabu, who was represented by the Director of Operations, Mr. Ayokunle Akinrimisi, expressed dismay at the actions of the operators, stating that their illegal operations have adverse effect on the efforts of the State Government to sanitize the parking culture in the State. She explained that the Agency, which is saddled with the responsibility of regulating and managing all forms of parking, had registered some private and public operators who had applied, in a bid to ensure a coordinated parking management system. She added that LASPA had also issued several warnings to the illegal car park owners to register with the authority in order to ensure the business environment is properly structured and meets the car parking needs of the residents.

