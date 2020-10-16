Lagos confirms 181 COVID-19 cases in private school in Lekki

…Reemphasizes the need to obey Prevention Protocols

Appolonia Adeyemi

The Lagos State government has confirmed a high number of positive COVID-19 cases in a private boarding school in Lekki.

Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, who broke the news Friday, said 181 students and staff members of the private school, located in a suburb of the Lekki axis of the metropolis, tested positive to COVID-19 during surveillance and case investigation in the school. The total population of the school, which is comprised of students and staff, is 441.

Giving details of the investigation, Abayomi explained that a 14-year-old SS1 female student fell ill on October 3 and was sent home after receiving first aid at the school.

He added that the student subsequently tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, October 6 in one of the accredited private labs in Lagos.

The Commissioner assured Lagosians that the state government, through the incident commands system, has the situation under control, stressing that appropriate steps have been taken to contain the spread and manage the positive cases. He noted that all parents have been contacted and counselled via a family zoom call on October 13, to further allay their fears and communication between school authorities and parents continues. The zoom call was attended by the commissioners for Health and Education and all relevant responders and stakeholders.

“There is a total lockdown and movement restriction in the school with the Epidemiology and Surveillance Pillar of the EOC and Ibeju-Lekki LGA State Disease Surveillance and Notification Officer (DSNO) reporting at the school daily to conduct further investigation while positive students and staff have been isolated on the premises and given the COVID-19 home-care treatment packs and are being monitored in isolation within the school premises,” Abayomi said.

The commissioner stated that the school authorities supported by the state Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Education are following the COVID-19 guidelines as set out by the government.

According to him: “Students are to be isolated in the school premises and if unwell will be admitted in one of the accredited isolation centres in Lagos. Students are discouraged from going home to avoid infecting members of their families”.

He urged Lagosians to call the 08000EKOMED or 08000356633 toll-free lines if they notice any sign or symptoms of COVID-19, which include fever, cough, sore throat, fatigue or loss of taste or smell.

