Lagos considers expansion of Kosofe roads to curb gridlock

Determined to curb incessant traffic congestion in the metropolis, Lagos State Government is embarking on expansion of three interconnecting roads in Demurin, Agidi and Church Streets in Kosofe Local Government Areas. For this purpose, the state government is currently engaging the stakeholders, especially property owners and community leaders in the axis, seeking their cooperation for the success of the projects. Speaking with stakeholders during an interactive meeting on Thursday in Ikeja, the Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Idris Salako, said the project was conceived as a solution to the perennial traffic gridlock experienced by motorists along Ketu- Mile 12 axis of the Lagos- Ikorodu Road. According to him, the engagement’s meeting marked another remarkable stride towards achieving the transportation and traffic management, as well as making Lagos a 21st century economy pillars through massive investment in road infrastructure development across Lagos State. Represented by the Director of Administration and Human Resources, Mrs. Folashade Lediju, the commissioner said the project was part of the culture of government towards the achievement of a greater Lagos through improved road infrastructure for social and economic transformation of the state, having held same discussion with the people of Eti-Osa on the Regional Road project earlier.

Like this: Like Loading...