Lagos considers forest estates’ audit to tackle security, climate change threats

Worried by the possible use of its forests estates as hideouts for criminals, the Lagos State government Tuesday said that it would soon begin an audit of forests estates in the state to prevent intruders from using the forests as cover to perpetrate criminal activities.

Briefing journalists on the event commemorate the Y2021 International Day of Forests, the state’s Commissioner for Agriculture, Ms. Abisola Olusanya, said that the audit was necessary to mitigate the effects of climate change.

She added that it would also enable the state government to ascertain what was left of its forest and biological biodiversity.

According to her, climate change as a global threat was worsening water stress, food vulnerability, desertification, increased global temperature as well as putting thousands of communities at risk hence it has to be factored into forest-food-water equation.

“As a means of mitigating climate change, the state government intends to carry out an audit of the forests estates in Lagos to enable us ascertain what is left of our forest and biological biodiversity with a view to properly securing them against intruders who may be using the forests as cover to perpetrate nefarious and criminal activities.”

