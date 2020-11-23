Lagos, construction experts seek insurance for safe buildings

The Lagos State Government, Nigerian Institute of Building (NIOB) and other experts have advocated right insurance at all stages of building construction to achieve safe sustainable houses and livable city.

The stakeholders made the call at the 29th Lagos Builders’ Conference and Annual General Meeting (AGM) organised by the Lagos Branch of the NIOB.

The theme for the event was “Safe and Sustainable Building in Lagos State.

Implementation Strategy for Lagos Physical Development Law and Regulation”.

Lagos State Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr Idris Salako, who was the Chairman of the conference, said the government was committed to achieving safe buildings and livable environment.

Leading the panel discussion, Salako said the state government had adopted various regulatory measures, and had enacted laws enforcing insurance to guard against incessant building collapses and loss of lives and property.

He said that the agencies under his ministry were mentoring residents on voluntary compliance to planning permits principles, adding that, the governor had devolved more powers to the agencies to grant approvals.

Salako said Permanent Secretaries, General Managers and some district officers could now sign some approvals adding that, district offices were increased to 30 and number of supervising directors increased from five to 10.

“The Lagos State Government is committed to sustainable and livable environment for everybody and we have laws and our agencies see to implementation.”

“The Lagos Physical Development Law and Regulation is saying even when you are constructing you must have a risk insurance. Every construction above a certain level must have insurance,’’ he said.

He said that the government was negotiating with the National Insurance Commission to make insurance all-encompassing for everyone.

He lamented resistance of residents who refused to pay low planning permit levies that had not been increased in the last 18-years, but would prefer to pay more through bribes while cutting corners.

The commissioner, however, added that his ministry and its agencies were not relenting in evolving more policies to bridge the trust gap between government and the people.

