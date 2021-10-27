News

Lagos: Consumer protection agency bill scales second reading

Members of the Lagos State House of Assembly yesterday intensified moves to repeal the state’s Consumer Protection Agency law and replace it with an amended version that is more people-friendly and is aimed at strengthening the rights of residents.

The bill, which also aims to eliminate substandard and hazardous products in the state, scaled the second reading with the Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, committing it to the Committee on Commerce and Industry. Lawmakers at the sitting described the proposed law as one that further proves that the House would never joke with the lives of those they represent.

The Chairman of the House Committee on Commerce and Industry, Hon. Bisi Yusuff, who introduced the bill said: “Today in Nigeria, especially in Lagos, there are hazardous products and so many people are falling victims. The implementation of the existing law needs to be seriously addressed.”

