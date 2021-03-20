Lagos Continental Hotel delights female executives with dedicated floor

March 8 was an important day in the global calendar as countries of the world rolled out the drums and red carpets in honour of the women to mark the International Women Day (IWD). A day dedicated yearly by the United Nations (UN) to celebrate women. For Lagos Continental Hotel (LCH), there could had be no other better day to unfold its dedicated all – female executives’ floor to the public than on this auspicious day when the world through various dedicated activities paid tributes to women for their different contributions to humanity. The former General Manager, Marcel Brekelmens and the Director of Sales and Marketing, Ekene Nnabuihe, of the iconic hotel, which enchanting architectural masterpiece, headlines Lagos landscape, respectively spoke in glowing terms of this new additional premium service to the growing list of unique offerings of the hotel and conducted a tour of the floor.

Expanding the hotel’s horizon

According to the former GM, the hotel is primarily a business hotel, with focus on catering for business travellers from the local, regional and international space. With Nigeria not being a destination for leisure travellers, Brekelmens, says staying afloat in the last 15 months has been a challenging one for the hotel, with the situation compounded by COVID-19 pandemic, which saw to the restriction and ban on travels. Following this development, Brekelmens discloses that the hotel decided to reposition its operations by adding new services and amenities, which are targeted at new clients besides retaining the loyaly of existing clients, whose rank has greatly dipped. ‘‘Repositioning a hotel is not always easy, beside adding new services and additional facilities to our property, we are also targeting new set of clients as we are primarily a five star property that caters for business travellers; be it regionally, locally and internationally and at weekends we welcome families to our property,’’ he declares. However, the present state of affair calls for diversification, as he says that: ‘‘We have to diversify and find a niche market that others don’t have.’’ In doing this, the hotel chanced on something unique and exclusive to its, which according to Brekelmens, is what makes the hotel a leader in the market space.

A floor for ladies by ladies

It is this quest that has led to the dedication of the 18th floor of the hotel, which boasts about 400 rooms, to an exclusively all -female floor, with its 22 rooms made of 20 standard rooms and two suites, all draped in feminine fineries. According to him, female executive travellers look out for different amenities and services from male executive travellers. To this end, this new product has been tailored made to cater for those needs and many more. The entire floor bears feminine touches with dedicated female staff to pander to all the requirements of the guest with an exclusive check – in desk manned by female staff. It is no wonder Brekelmens fondly referred to the floor as: ‘‘A floor for ladies and by ladies.’’ What this means is that the floor is strictly all females’ domain. However, he says the female guest is entitled to male visitor or business partner but that at no time would husband and wife be accommodated in the floor. Beside the rooms which have been given that feminine soft touches judging by the colourful and enchanting interior as well as plush amenities, the former GM said other attractions include the use of the Club Lounge facilities at no extra cost to the guest and her visitors. The Club Lounge is one of the signature facilities of the hotel, with rich ambiance and premium services.

Attractions of the floor

Nnabuihe speaks more on the details and other features of the floor, which according to him, is dedicated to ‘‘cater for our female premium guest who may desire extra personalised feminine services and amenities.’’ Furthermore, he says: ‘‘The floor features an all – female amenities and all-female staff attendants with a dedicated check – in process. All the rooms on the floor have been softened to suit the convenience of our female guests. ‘‘The guest has access to our Club Lounge. This iconic Club Lounge is located on the 21st floor with captivating views of the Atlantic, offering a wide selection of complimentary amenities throughout the day. The Club Lounge has a separate board room and our female executive guest has the convenience to hold short meetings while taking advantage of the lounge’s privacy.’’ The floor, he says beckons all levels of females, particularly business executives, seeking an avenue to unwind and indulge after an exhaustive business outing: ‘‘Whether you are a leader in the corporate world, a business or leisure traveller, female celebrity or professional, we look forward to welcoming you while offering our warm and sincere hospitality.’’

Pampering and indulging your senses

For Brekelmens, this new premium service is not about exclusiveness, saying that the hotel is an inconclusive one for all categories of people. However, the exclusive nature of the all – female executive floor, he says is to pamper the female traveller. He reveals that the present trend shows a rise in female travellers and to attract their attention as a special bred, the hotel has decided to pamper them a little hence the dedicated floor, which is to make the female traveller special and well-catered for amidst other guests. ‘‘It is dedicated to ladies that like to pamper themselves a little as they are being given the opportunity to up their level of leisure and luxury. This is because we believe that this is a growing market that needs to be recognise as female travellers are on the rise.

‘‘I believe that they will like to have a little extra luxury,’’ he adds, disclosing that most female guests detest sitting at the bar drinking alone as they don’t want people misconstrue their presence hence the hotel has gone this extra mile offering amenities that would allow them express themselves and indulge in a comfortable, friendly and exclusive environment without any trepidation. Furthermore, he reveals that as part of this exclusivity, the rooms will be named after African women who are adjudged to have immensely contributed in different fields to humanity, with their portraits and a brief profiles nicely and artistically framed and put in the room as one of the iconic ornaments of attractions. His closing statement sounded like a final pitch of some sorts for the hotel as he says that: ‘‘Our hotel is extremely inconclusive and not exclusive.

We provide excellent services and we don’t separate based on colour, race, gender or sexual preferences. It is a hotel that tries to cater to different markets but our principal market is the business travellers. ‘‘We have to come up with a more creative way to fill our rooms and we want to get back to normalcy as quickly as possible so that we can all enjoy the rich ambiance of Lagos. But we all have to play our part to get out of it and back to normalcy as quickly as possible.’’

Like this: Like Loading...