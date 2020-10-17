Lagos Continental Hotel upgrades, reopens for business

With an imposing and iconic building across the skyline of Lagos, the Kofo Abayomi Street, Victoria Island – based hospitality property, Lagos Continental Hotel (LCH), over the week finally reopened its doors for business after many months of refurbishing and rebranding exercise. Since it take over by 11 Plc (Formerly Mobil Oil Nigeria) earlier in the year, the former InterContinental Hotel, which was launched into the public space in September 2013, has undergone a rebirth process with refurbishing and appointment of a new General Manager, Marcel Brekelmans and crop of associates to run the hotel.

It was an elated newly appointed Director of Sales and Marketing, Ekene Nnabuihe, who unfolded to the media the processes that the hotel had put in place as it opened its doors again to the public on Thursday October 15. ‘‘We have made adequate preparation for our guest’s return, with their safety and that of our colleagues as our topmost priority while serving them,’’ said Nnabuihe. According to him: ‘‘Our rooms are rigorously cleaned and disinfected for in-house guests. After departure, rooms are left for a minimum of 24 hours, and decontaminated prior to another guest’s arrival.

Hotel’s ‘in-room directory’ now comes in a newspaper form, enabling us to change it on daily basis to avoid paper contamination. ‘‘To meet the highest standard of hospitality, we have used the period of lockdown wisely, to make continuous im-provements to our hotel in order to meet the needs and demands of the modern business traveller who looks for honest luxury without all the bells and whistles.’’

The best of luxury and value added service, he said is what is on the offering this time following the upgrade and repositioning of the hotel: ‘‘Our main goal is to offer the best value for money in a very safe and secured environment.

Therefore, we strive to maintain high standards in all aspects of our work; from installing full size luggage scanners on our entrance door, to the upgrade of our rooms and public areas, the reconceptualisation of our restaurants and bars, to the implementation of staff development programmes. ‘‘Our technical systems also were not left out, especially in the area of water management, power management and the air conditioning and cooling system.’’ This is even as he reiterated that: ‘‘Lagos Continental Hotel is safer, cleaner with improved service delivery. We enjoin you to consider a visit or tour of our property, where we will be more than pleased to show you all of our efforts in the past seven months.’’

FACTFILE The hotel is a 23floor edifice and is regarded as the tallest building in West Africa with 358 rooms, 37 suites and a presidential suite; all tastefully furnished and exuding opulence and sophistication. Among other features are: Iconic Club Lounge located on the 28th floor; and it’s a luxury lounge with a separate boardroom, offering wide range of services such as breakfast, all day fresh canapés, afternoon tea, and evening cocktails.

It also has a wide range of dining and entertainment facilities, such as: Ekaabo, which is all – day restaurant; which has a spatial flow for interaction and live cooking station; Milano with rich ambience, and offers traditional Italian cuisines; Soho, a dedicated Chinese restaurant, offering Hong Kong styled cuisines; Soul, a lifestyle bar and lounge, active only during the night live for rich entertainment of sorts; Psisp, which is a poolside restaurant that is dedicated to quick service; and Lobby Café for a selection of grab and go breakfast, light lunches, sandwiches, decadent pastries and the best of afternoon tea and coffee in Lagos.

It also boasts an array of sports and recreation facilities, which include: Outdoor infinity swimming pool on the 5fth floor; health and fitness club; steam and sauna rooms; full en suite treatment rooms and Moha beauty salon. While for MICE, it outlets are: Grand Africa Ballroom, which is the largest pillar – less ballroom in Lagos; six smaller meeting rooms and 24 – hour business centre. It also features Wi-Fi in all the rooms and public areas, meet and assist transport, concierge, 24 – hour room service, laundry and dry cleaning service.

