Lagos Coordinator seeks support for NYSC Trust Fund

The Lagos State Coordinator of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Mrs. Yetunde Baderinwa, has appealed to well-meaning and spirited Nigerians as well as corporate organisations to give maximum support to the NYSC Trust Fund, instituted by the scheme to fund corps members’ entrepreneurship drive and reduce unemployment among graduates in the country.

She reiterated the call during the Passing-Out Parade of the 2021 Batch ‘A’ Stream II Corps Members deployed to the state at the NYSC Orientation Camp, Iyana-Ipaja, where no fewer than 5,074 corps members were discharged from the National Youth Service Corps after fulfilling their requirements for the award of the Certificate of National Service (NCS).

According to the Coordinator, at least 12 corps members had their service year extended by varied duration for various offences ranging from indiscipline, absenteeism and absconding from their places of primary assignments, which is against the law of the NYSC.

“It is my pleasure to inform this gathering that 5,074 corps members will today be discharged for the National Youth Service Corps after fulfilling their requirements for the award of the Certificate of National Service (NCS).

She, however, added that they had been adequately equipped to tackle any challenges that might come their way after the service year through the various skills and life-changing programmes organised for them.

The NYSC Trust Fund Bill, the state Coordinator noted, had already passed the third reading at the National Assembly and was waiting for the President’s approval for its formal take off and implementation.

Mrs. Baderinwa, who noted that the NYSC Trust Fund would go a long way in bringing about transformation, establishment of projects and injection of funds into corps training which is expected to bring about financial independence for as many Nigerian youths, who will submit to the skills and financial trainings packaged by the scheme through the technical know-how of experts.

She, therefore, encouraged corps members to bring to good use the training already imparted on them by the scheme as they exit NYSC, saying the feedback from the NYSC Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED), another initiative of the scheme, has been encouraging as it has placed more corps members as entrepreneurs and employers of labour.

“We have a monitoring team, which monitors the activities of the beneficiaries of the SAED programme, and especially corps members that accessed the funds. We trained them and we have those who have set up the businesses and some have diversified and already employing others,” she added.

The Coordinator, therefore, lauded the NYSC Director-General, Major General Shuaibu Ibrahim for his foresight in initiating laudable projects for the Scheme, especially life-changing programmes, such as the NYSC Trust Fund; enrollment of corps members into the National Health Insurance Scheme, as well as the NYSC Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED).

She also advised the outgone corps members, saying: “As we release you from service today, continue to contribute immensely to the development of the scheme and be its good ambassadors. Do not wait for what your country will do for you; rather ingeniously see what you can do for this nation. By this, we will attain enviable heights in no time.

