Lagos Council boss dies days after winning APC Primary election

Olufunmi Rafiu Olatunji, the Chairman of the Eti-Osa East Local Council Development Area in Lagos, has died.
On Tuesday, his PR staff revealed this in a Facebook post.
“With sorrow in our heart but in total submission to the will of Almighty Allah (S. W. T), we announce the passing, after a long battle with illness, our dear father, brother, friend, confidant, role model, Nation-builder, Hon. Olufunmi Rafiu Olatunji.
“He was until the late night of Monday, 21st June 2021 the Executive Chairman of Eti-Osa East Local Council Development Area, Eti-Osa Local Government.
“He will be buried in accordance to Islamic rites by 9 am prompt at his residence in Sangotedo, Ajah, Lagos. We invite you to join us in paying the last respect to our beloved father, brother, friend, and boss.
“We are confident that Almighty Allah will grant him Al Jannah Firdaus.”
Olatunji was running for re-election on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress until his death (APC).
With 1,977 votes in the APC local government primary election, he was just elected as the party’s candidate for the upcoming July 24 election.

