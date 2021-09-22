Metro & Crime

Lagos council boss hails Sen Tinubu at 61

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

 

Chairman of Ojodu Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Lagos State, Mr David Olusegun Odunmbaku, has hailed the former First Lady of Lagos State and Senator representing Lagos Central Senatorial District, Senator, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, on her 61st birthday.

 

He said Senator Tinubu who clocks 61 yesterday, September 21, is a supportive mother and a role model worthy of emulation in all  ramifications.

 

The council boss, who described Senator Tinubu as the “Lioness of Bourdillon” in his congratulatory message by his media aide, Jumu’ah Abiodun, said the former Lagos State First Lady’s achievements lay credence to her astounding leadership prowess.

 

“On behalf of my wife, Abimbola, management and staff and the good people of Ojodu LCDA, I say a big congratulations to you on your birthday Ma. “You are a supportive mother and a role model Sen  worthy of emulation in all ramifications. Your excellent achievements lay credence to your astounding leadership prowess.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Ortom: Twitter ban diversionary

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom Sunday described the Federal Government’s ban on Twitter operations in the country as ill-advised and diversion from the core issues of insecurity and injustice plaguing the nation.   The governor said the Twitter ban offers no solution to any of the myriad of problems facing the country.   He noted […]
Metro & Crime

Ebonyi: School accused of cultism apologizes to Umahi

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya,

Teachers and students of Kingdom Model Secondary School, Idembia in Ezza South Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, have rendered an unreserved apology to Governor Dave Umahi, for dragging his name into the closure of the school for alleged cultism. In a letter of apology, signed by the Proprietor, Friday Agbom, the Principal, Nwafor Uchenna; […]
Metro & Crime

Court to Okorocha: You can’t stop your probe

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi

Says: ‘Application is misconceived’ Spirited efforts by Senator Rochas Okorocha, former governor of Imo State to stop the probe into his administration has hit a brick wall. Okorocha told the court to particularly stop the Justice Benjamin Iheka-chaired Judicial Commission of Inquiry on Contracts but the Imo State High Court, presided over by Justice K. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica