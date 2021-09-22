Lagos council boss hails Sen Tinubu at 61

Chairman of Ojodu Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Lagos State, Mr David Olusegun Odunmbaku, has hailed the former First Lady of Lagos State and Senator representing Lagos Central Senatorial District, Senator, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, on her 61st birthday.

He said Senator Tinubu who clocks 61 yesterday, September 21, is a supportive mother and a role model worthy of emulation in all ramifications.

The council boss, who described Senator Tinubu as the “Lioness of Bourdillon” in his congratulatory message by his media aide, Jumu’ah Abiodun, said the former Lagos State First Lady’s achievements lay credence to her astounding leadership prowess.

“On behalf of my wife, Abimbola, management and staff and the good people of Ojodu LCDA, I say a big congratulations to you on your birthday Ma. “You are a supportive mother and a role model Sen worthy of emulation in all ramifications. Your excellent achievements lay credence to your astounding leadership prowess.

