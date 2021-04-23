Lagos council poll renews APC, PDP hostilities

With the release of election notice for local council polls in Lagos State, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are set to renew their unending rivalry in the state. ANAYO EZUGWU reports

Following the recent face-off between the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over alleged plans to shelve the local council elections in Lagos State, the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) has announced Saturday, July 24 for the elections.

The commission said the election for the chairmen and councillors would take place in 20 local governments and 37 Local Council Development Areas (LCDA). The PDP had alleged that Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his party were planning to foist unelected candidates on the councils when the tenure of the incumbent local council executives expired in June.

But APC denied that the party had the intention of not conducting the council polls in the state. But LASIEC on Tuesday, April 20 proved to the PDP that the commission is ready for the council elections in the state. The chairman of the commission, Justice Ayotunde Phillips (rtd), announced that the election would be conducted on July 24. She said further details on the poll would be published very soon to guide political parties and their aspirants on the election. Phillips, who assured Lagosians that the commission was committed to ensuring that the state council poll holds without rancour, stated that several steps had been taken earlier towards conducting a peaceful poll. She said: “Election into the offices of Chairman, Vice-Chairman and Councillors in the 20 Local Government Councils and 37 LCDAs in Lagos State is scheduled to hold in July 2021.

LASIEC, the body charged with the statutory responsibility of electoral management and administration is committed to conducting a free, fair, credible and inclusive election. The Statutory Notice shall be published very soon.”

The LASIEC boss announcement came barely three weeks after she said that nonsensitive electoral materials including ballot boxes for elections have been dispatched to their 57 offices and rehabilitation of offices across the state. According to the election timetable made available to Daily Telegraph, LASIEC would begin the process by meeting with the political parties for the release of the election guidelines on Friday, April 23. After the meeting, the commission will on Saturday, April 24 publish the election guidelines.

The timetable stated that the council election would be on Saturday, July 24 while run-off or re-run elections if any would be on Saturday, July 31. The ruling APC in the state has expressed its readiness for the conduct of free, fair and inclusive elections into the offices of chairmen, vice-chairmen and councillors in the 20 Local Government councils and 37 Local Council Development Areas in Lagos State. The party in a statement by its spokesman, Seye Oladejo, said the forthcoming election is in furtherance of the 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“This has enhanced the credibility of the electoral umpire that’s prepared to carry out its responsibilities as at when due without paying attention to the needless distractions of political actors. When we await the official publication of the statutory notices, we wish to state clearly that the Lagos State APC is prepared for free and fair Local Government elections to renew the mandate of our council administrators for another four years term. “It will be recalled that our party earlier responded to the rabble-rousing by the opposition party by assuring Lagosians that our state will continue its tradition of operating within the ambit of the law and uphold democratic governance,” he said.

The spokesman of the PDP, Taofik Gani had accused APC of trying to entrench the undemocratic process in the local government administration in the state. He insisted that the people of the state would resist the plan if the state government refuses to conduct the local government elections in the state.

“We call out the state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu to resist the plan to entrench undemocratic rule in the Local government areas of the state. The move to entrench undemocratic councils will not only fester anarchy at local government level but will be the albatross of the governor if any attempt to seek reelection in 2023,” he said. The PDP alleged that the APC is jittery of any local government elections because the majority of the councils have performed very disappointingly and cannot win any fair polls to retain control.

But with the abysmal performance of the PDP in recent bye-elections in Lagos State, it is not clear to many political watchers in Lagos State how the party would turn around its fortune in the state. Since 1999, PDP has failed at every general election to win the governorship seat in Lagos State even when the party was in control of the federal government. Lagos is one of the states where PDP has failed to control since the return to democratic rule in 1999.

For instance, former President Olusegun Obasanjo failed to win the state for the party in the 2003 and 2007 general elections despite widespread allegations of electoral fraud. But in 2011, through the popularity of former President Goodluck Jonathan, the party managed to win the presidential election in the state. But as usual, like his predecessor, Jonathan lost the governorship election to the Action Congress Nigeria, ACN. Likewise, in 2015, the former president also failed to win Lagos for the PDP both in the presidential and governorship elections.

However, the party managed to win some seats at the State House of Assembly. But the party’s fortune has continued to dwindle further as a result of unending internal leadership tussle leading to the defection of some of its chieftains to APC. For instance, before the 2019 general elections, Moshood Salvador, former state chairman and his loyalists in the state defected to APC. Even the results of the last local council elections in the state in 2017 indicated that the party has a long way to go with its unending internal crisis.

The results showed that APC won all the 20 local government and 37 development council areas seats in the state. Likewise, of the 369 councillorship seats, the PDP was only managed to win four seats in Agege LGA (Ward C), Itire Ikate LCDA (Ward A), Ikorodu LGA (Ward D) and Oriade LCDA (Ward A).

The Accord Party (AP) also won in Agege LGA (Ward E), Ikosi Isheri LGA (Ward D) and Somolu LGA (Ward E). Despite these obvious statistics, Gani insisted that the party has a chance of winning some local governments in the state. He said the party would deploy all legal means to ensure that Lagosians have their self chosen representatives at the councils and that if the APC machination prevents democratically elected representatives in the state as at when due, Lagosians must say no. “The voice of the major opposition party in the state is coming on the heels of statements credited to some chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state that local government elections will not hold and that Caretaker committees shall be set up at the levels. Section 7 of the 1999 Nigeria constitution as amended guarantees democratically elected local government councils.

“We are informed that the APC plans not to conduct local elections this year. The tenure of the councils expires in about three months. Interestingly this information got to us from the APC aspirants themselves. They are interested in contesting and like all other parties wish, the election must be conducted.

“The APC is jittery of any local government elections as the majority of the councils have performed very disappointingly and cannot win any fair polls to retain control. We call on the state Governor and Lagos State House of Assembly to resist any attempt not to conduct local government elections to prevent a state of lawlessness at that government level.” But the APC denied the allegation by the PDP saying that there was no plan to foist undemocratic structures on the local governments.

The party noted that it was ready for council poll whenever the umpire blows the whistle. Oladejo said the allegation that the Governor was planning to entrench undemocratic structures was unfounded. Oladejo said there will be an election and PDP will be defeated like in the previous polls.

“The needless ranting about the local government elections that are not even due and for which we await an official pronouncement shows the idleness and needless rabble-rousing of its confused leadership. The baseless allegation or suspicion to entrench undemocratic governance at the local government level in the state is not in tandem with the fact that Lagos State has always had democratically elected leaders at the grassroots since the inception of this dispensation.

“It’s also noteworthy that activities and preparations towards the local government elections as admitted by the opposition spokesman are only prevalent in the ruling party in the state. We can only sympathize with the fact that the opposition PDP will struggle to field candidates for the elections. “As a party that believes in the rule of law upholds the provisions of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the tenets of democracy, we wish to assure Lagosians that local government elections will hold in our state at the appropriate time.

There’s absolutely no need to cry wolves where there’s none,” he said. With the accusation by PDP now settled following the announcement of the date for the elections, many Lagosians are eagerly waiting for the election day to see how PDP would challenge APC in the state.

