Lagos council poll revives fringe parties

The announcement of notice of local government elections in Lagos State has brought life to fringe parties in the state, New Telegraph can report. Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) had, on Tuesday, April 20, announced that the local government election is expected to take place on Saturday, July 24. Aside from the dominant All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), about 16 other fringe parties are expected to participate in the grassroots’ election that is expected to usher in newly elected chairmen and councilors in the 20 local governments and 37 local council development areas.

Investigation carried out by our correspondents indicated that some of the state headquarters of the parties are now a beehive of activities following the announcement and a couple of aspirants’ posters seen around the party’s offices.

The smaller parties, who had poor outings in the 2019 general elections, recoiled after the polls, just as some of them lost membership in the build-up to the election due to their links with the two dominant parties. Last week, the chairmen of the smaller parties joined the PDP and APC leaders to meet with LASIEC management at the Commission’s headquarters for a strategic consultation parley to rub minds on the pathway to an all-inclusive and peaceful electioneering process. At the Alliance for Democracy (AD) office, posters of members contesting for chairmanship and councillorship positions were pasted around the compound with many party members trooping in and out of the offices. Speaking on the development, a public analyst, Comrade Kamorudeen Akinola, described the fringe parties as branches of the two dominant parties, stating that, “All they wait for is to collapse their little structure into either APC or PDP at the last minute. They are nothing but ‘cash and carry’ parties used to expand the figure of the two major parties.”

In the last local council elections in the state in 2017, the fringe parties failed to win any chairmanship or councillorship seat. The results of the election showed that APC and PDP were dominant. While the ruling party won all the council seats, the PDP managed to win only four out of the 369 councillorship seats in the state. At the offices of the Labour Party and Action Alliance (AA), the story is the same. The Chairman of AA, Comrade Shola Omolola told New Telegraph that the party is getting ready for the election. He said that the party is confident of winning some councillorship and chairmanship seats in the state. He said the party is already sensitizing its supporters ahead of the elections.

