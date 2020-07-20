Lagos council shuts four markets over non-compliance with COVID-19 guidelines

The Amuwo Odofin Local Government of Lagos State has shut down four markets in the area for non-compliance with guidelines to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We cannot continue to condone their reckless way of attending to issues. We must find a way to stop it and locking the markets is one.
“Even when we tell them to open the market at nine o’clock in the morning and close by three, they will still come very early and close late at night.
“We cannot allow people to contract the virus from the markets and take it home, and continue spreading it,” he said.
The vice-chairman noted that other markets and businesses who didn’t comply with guidelines given by the council would also be shut down.
Idris said that motor parks within AOLG would also be shut down if the transporters and commuters continued to violate the rules.
He said the markets which had been closed indefinitely would only be reopened if they met the requirements.
Also, the Chairman of AOLG Task Force on COVID-19, Akindare Adetifa, said all efforts put in place to ensure that the guidelines are adhered to had been flouted.
According to him, many people in the community are still in denial about the pandemic and have been frustrating the efforts being made.
“They will be asking us if we’ve seen people that died of it or their relatives.
“Now, we want to do it in a way that people are forced to comply because they are not ready to do it,” he said.
A trader, Mabel Ewilem, said the closure of the market came as a shock to her because they had been following the guidelines.
According to her, the market police team enforces the use of face masks and threatens to close stalls of those who default.
Another trader, Lucy Osigwe, said they looked forward to having a meeting with the market leaders so that they could find out the next step to take.
The market leader, Osinatu Adebayo, said they would engage the council on required steps for the reopening of the markets.
“We were there last Thursday for a meeting, I told them of our efforts so far.
“I even told them that the state government gave us face masks that we’ve shared with the traders and they’ve been using it, those who don’t, we fine them.
“We got containers with taps, soap and water for washing hands. We already do one day on, one day off,” she said.