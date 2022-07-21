News

Lagos Court: Suleimon Gbajabiamila not my brother – Gbajabiamila

Posted on Author Philip Nyam Comment(0)

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabimila, has clarified that he is not in any way related to Suleimon Gbajabiamila, who is standing trial before a Lagos court In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Lanre Lasisi, yesterday, he said: “It has come to the attention of the Speaker of the House of Representatives that one Suleimon who is standing trial in a court of law in Lagos state is erroneously described as a brother to the Speaker. “Speaker Gbajabiamila wishes to state that he has no relationship whatsoever with the said Suleimon and the Gbajabiamila name semblance does not and should not translate to being a family member.”

 

Our Reporters

