Lagos: Court to rule on Okada, Tricycle ban Wednesday

…No going back on by Executive Order, says Lagos AG

Commercial motorcycle and tricycle operators in Lagos will know their fate on Wednesday as the Federal High Court, sitting in Ikoyi is set to deliver judgement over their restriction from operating in six local government councils and nine local council development areas.

Following the rising rate of crime and road crashes in the state, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu had last year signed an Executive Order restricting the use of motorcycles and tricycles in some selected areas.

Concerned by the ban, one Olukoya Ogungbeje had filed a Fundamental Human Rights’ application before the Federal High Court, Ikoyi seeking to challenge the executive order of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, restricting the use of motorcycles and tricycles in the affected areas.

But the Lagos State government argued that it would not back down on the ban of commercial motorcycles and tricycles in some parts of the state, saying that the Executive Order restricting the use of motorcycles and tricycles is in accordance to the law.

The state’s Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN), said, the state government has filed a notice of preliminary objection and counter affidavit.

The Attorney-General, who appeared for the state government before the court, added that the government has also filed written address in opposition to the originating summons of the applicant.

The Presiding Judge, Hon. Justice Liman, as, however, reserved judgment till Wednesday.

Like this: Like Loading...