Metro & Crime

Lagos: Court to rule on Okada, Tricycle ban Wednesday

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla Comment(0)

…No going back on by Executive Order, says Lagos AG

Commercial motorcycle and tricycle operators in Lagos will know their fate on Wednesday as the Federal High Court, sitting in Ikoyi is set to deliver judgement over their restriction from operating in six local government councils and nine local council development areas.
Following the rising rate of crime and road crashes in the state, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu had last year signed an Executive Order restricting the use of motorcycles and tricycles in some selected areas.
Concerned by the ban, one Olukoya Ogungbeje had filed a Fundamental Human Rights’ application before the Federal High Court, Ikoyi seeking to challenge the executive order of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, restricting the use of motorcycles and tricycles in the affected areas.
But the Lagos State government argued that it would not back down on the ban of commercial motorcycles and tricycles in some parts of the state, saying that the Executive Order restricting the use of motorcycles and tricycles is in accordance to the law.
The state’s Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN), said, the state government has filed a notice of preliminary objection and counter affidavit.
The Attorney-General, who appeared for the state government before the court, added that the government has also filed written address in opposition to the originating summons of the applicant.
The Presiding Judge, Hon. Justice Liman, as, however, reserved judgment till Wednesday.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Nine suspected illegal oil dealers arraigned in Lagos

Posted on Author Juliana Francis

Nine suspected illegal oil dealers and a vessel, MT OMUS, were arraigned before Justice Maureen Oyetenu of the Federal High Court, sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos State.     The suspects were arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Lagos Zonal office, on Friday.     The defendants- Anoruo Joseph; James Miracle; Louis Gbezeh; […]
Metro & Crime

Ogun schools reopen Aug 4, worship centres Aug 14 – Abiodun

Posted on Author Kunle Olayeni,

Ogun State government has announced the lifting of the ban earlier placed on schools and worship centres across the state. While public and private schools in the state would resume classes on Tuesday, August 4 to prepare students for the West African Examination Council (WAEC) exams, worship centres, including churches and mosques, will reopen for […]
Metro & Crime

Nigerian arrested in India for duping people on Linkedin, Facebook

Posted on Author Reporter

  A32-year-old Nigerian national was arrested for allegedly duping a man of Rs 44.25 lakh by posing as an executive of a Tokyo-based pharmaceutical company selling herbal seeds, police said on Sunday. The accused was identified as Okeleve Frankline Chibundom, who was staying in south Delhi’s Mehrauli area. He along with his live-in partner duped […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica