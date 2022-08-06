News

Lagos Court warns EFCC not to turn itself into debt recovery agency

A couple, Austin and Nnenna Mbonu, charged with N32.5 million fraud were yesterday discharged and acquitted by a Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos. The court, presided over by Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo, set the couple free, saying that the prosecution failed to prove beyond reasonable doubt that the defendants committed the alleged fraud under false pretence.

The judge specifically held that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and similar bodies should stop acting as debt recovery agencies. Justice Taiwo directed that the complainant and all parties involved should proceed to a civil court for settlement.

The judge equally held that false pretence had not been proven as there was enough evidence that the defendants applied for a loan for their legitimate business. It would be recalled that the anti-graft agency had on January 24, 2018, arraigned the couple alongside their companies; Global Steno Nigeria Ltd. and Nestins Global Links Ltd.

 

News Top Stories

Reps minority demands review of $1.5bn for P’Harcourt Refinery rehabilitation

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

After a thorough evaluation, the Minority Caucus in the House of Representatives has rejected the $1.5 billion for the rehabilitation of the Port Harcourt Refinery, describing the figure as outrageous and heavily inflated. The caucus, therefore, demanded an immediate review of the cost. The caucus argued that a critical cost analysis indicated “a huge scam […]
News

Tinubu charges Adamu, NWC to repeat feat in 2023

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim Abuja

The All Progressives Congress national leader and presidential candidate in the 2023 general election, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has commended the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) over the victory achieved in Saturday’s governorship election in Ekiti State. The APC presidential candidate, who also congratulated Ekiti State Governor- elect, Abiodun Oyebanji, charged the party to repeat […]
News

Benue is under siege by herdsmen attacks, says Ortom

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State yesterday again raised the alarm that the state was under siege by armed militia herdsmen attacks. This is as he reiterated his call on the people of the state to rise up and defend themselves from external attacks by the invaders. The governor spoke in Adoka in Otukpo Local […]

