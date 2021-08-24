Lagos COVID-19 patients use 400 oxygen cylinders daily, says Sanwo-Olu

As Lagos continues to record increase in the number of third wave of the deadly COVID-19 cases, the state governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu yesterday said that oxygen demand from the patients at various isolation centres has risen to 400 cylinders daily, saying that the demands might increase in the next few weeks.

This is as Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State announced that as from next month anyone without proof of having taken the jab will not be allowed to enter any government owned facility in the state; while the Chairman of the Inter-ministerial Committee on COVID-19 in Ondo State, Prof. Ad esegun Fatusi, disclosed that 70 cases of the Delta variant of the virus has been recorded in the state.

Speaking in Lagos, Sanwo-Olu also confirmed that the state has received 299,992 doses of the Moderna vaccine for the second phase of the national vaccination campaign and said that the administration of the vaccines will commence in the state from tomorrow (Wednesday).

He blamed the emergence of the third wave on account of non-adherence to the laid-down health protocols designed to mitigate this pandemic. Giving update on the management of the pandemic at the state House,

Alausa Ikeja, Sanwo-Olu, said between May 8 and August 21, 2021, a total of 88,847 Persons of Interest (POIs) had arrived in Lagos via the Murtala Mohammed International Airport; and of which 1,073 had tested positive. According to him, as dictated by the Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19 (PSC), passengers from red-listed countries (India, South Africa, Brazil and Turkey) are required to observe mandatory isolation.

He added that as at August 21, Lagos State has identified 5,998 of these persons and successfully isolated 4,500 of them arriving from the red-listed countries, while 1,094 have absconded. Harping on the oxygen demand which, according to him, is a vital requirement for the management of the most severe cases, he said the state has experienced a gradual increase in the uptake of oxygen during this pandemic, from the utilization of 75 cylinders per day at the beginning of this third wave, to over 400 cylinders per day, currently.

“With our modelling suggesting that we may be requiring even more oxygen supply over the next few weeks, we are exploring several ways of increasing our oxygen capacity, including partnering with the private sector,” the governor said.

And the Edo State Governor, Obaseki said the government will not allow anybody that has not taken the COVID-19 vaccine to access any private or public place from September. The governor made this declaration while flagging off the second phase of COVID-19 vaccination in the state.

He said the Delta variant is spreading fast and on the increase hence the need to vaccinate the people against the virus. “Government will not shut down the state but must protect the life of the people, from September, large gatherings whether public or private would only be accessed by persons who have least taken one dose of the vaccines.

“From the second week of September, people would not be allowed to worship in churches, mosques, enter event centres, parties or reception without showing proof of their vaccination card and date. “Also from the same second week of the month, people will not be allowed to access banking service without proof of vaccination card and anyone who wants to access the services, you have to get vaccinated.”

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the Inter-ministerial Committee on COVID-19 in Ondo State, Prof. Adesegun Fatusi, yesterday disclosed that 70 cases of the Delta variant of COVID-19 have been recorded in the state.

According to Prof Fatusi, who is also the Vice- Chancellor of University of Medical Sciences, (UNIMEDTH), Ondo town, 35 new cases of the variant had also been recorded in the state within the last 24 hours.

Prof. Fatusi, who stated this while addressing senior civil servants in Akure, the state capital, emphasised that seven persons were currently admitted at the state’s isolation centres with 24 cases being monitored.

While harping on the need to follow the safety protocols, he also pointed out that: “While the two jabs of vaccines do not guarantee that you will not have COVID-19, however, the likelihood of death or severe cases will be low.”

