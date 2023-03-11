News

Lagos CP assures Ladipo Auto Market traders, others of adequate security

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh Comments Off on Lagos CP assures Ladipo Auto Market traders, others of adequate security

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, Idowu Owohunwa, has assured traders at the Ladipo Auto Market, Mushin and other markets in the state of adequate security. Owohunwa made the promise on Friday when he visited the market to meet with the leadership of the market and have first-hand assessment of the place.

The CP, who was received by the leadership of the market led by the President General, Ladipo International Market, Mr. Jude Nwankwo, said more uniform and plainclothes officers had already been deployed to the market and others in the state. He urged them to be peaceful and law abiding, and never to take laws into their hands.

The police boss said attention of the command has now been drawn to the market places in the state, calling on the traders to always give timely useful information about strange movements and gathering to the police. Nwankwo appreciated the CP for the visit. He also commended him for his concern and pro-active security measures taken to protect the traders and businesses at Ladipo Market. He specifically appreciated Owohunwa for his deployment of more men to the market, stressing that such security presence has given confidence to traders and customers at the biggest auto spare parts market in West Africa. The traders also commended the Area Commander, Zone D Mushin and the Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) in charge of the area for their professionalism all the time. It would be recalled that goods worth millions of naira were, on Wednesday, burnt down by unidentified arsonists, who invaded Akere Motor Parts and Allied Dealers Market, in the Olodi-Apapa area of Lagos State. The incident, which claimed the life of one Baba Hakeem, the security guard for the taxi park beside the market, was said to have been perpetrated by masked men.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Mercury Project to boost COVID-19 vaccination rates, others

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

The Social Science Research Council (SSRC) has announced that it will provide an initial $7.2 million in direct research funds to 12 teams working in 17 countries to better understand how health mis- and disinformation spreads, how to combat it, and how to build stronger information systems, while increasing Covid-19 vaccination rates. Through the Mercury […]
News

‘Why Nigerian real estate investors eye other African countries’

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Why Nigerian real estate investors eye opportunities in other African countries Experts have explained why real estate investors eye opportunities in other markets across Africa, targeting buildings and landed properties. Tade Cash, managing director/CEO, Wealth Island Properties (WIP), a real estate development company, told journalists at an event the company hosted in recognition of their […]
News

Family seeks justice for Nigerian unjustly jailed in South Africa

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Few weeks ago, news went viral on social media regarding the sentencing of a Nigerian, Mr Abdul Olatunji, to 8 years imprisonment in South Africa. After going through the comments section, a lot of people made notes about the man, saying he wasn’t a fraudster by all accounts. Following mixed reactions that trailed the development, […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica