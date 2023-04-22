Lagos CP Blows Hot, Reads Riot Act Over Attack On Officers

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Idowu Owohunwa has said that anyone caught harming police personnel while they were carrying out their constitutionally mandated duty should be prepared to face the full force of the law.

Speaking during his familiarization visit to the Area ‘C’ Command and stakeholders meeting with the local members of the Police Community Relation Committee (PCRC), the CP issued the warning.

The police chief also said he would use all legal means to deal with anyone who attacked police personnel while they were on duty and expressed displeasure at the idea.

“In the course of enforcing the okada ban, some of our officers have paid the supreme price, this did not dissuade us rather.

“I want to say that anybody under any criminal guise that raises his or her hands unjustly on my Policemen who are in the line of their duty, and if it involves the lives of any of my officers, we are going to use constitutional to protect their lives and ensure that Justice is done, either on the street or in the court,” he said.

Welcoming Owohunwa to the Command, the Area Commander, Mr Adedeji Adefolarin, an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), thanked the commissioner for visiting his command, which he described as the foremost among the commands in the state.

Adefolarin informed the CP of his pragmatic effort in securing the area but sought further assistance from Owohunwa in the area of more personnel and operational vehicles, which he said would go a long way to assist his command in policing the area effectively.

Also, the National Vice-Chairman (southwest) of PCRC, Prince Sunny Yemi Adenowo commended the CP for deeming it fit to visit the area, and said the visitation would allow him to know much about the strong collaborative efforts between the police and community members.

The PCRC chairman of Area ‘C’, command, Akibu Bankole described the Police Commissioner’s visit to the area as an opportunity to discuss sensitive issues relating to security within and outside the area.

Bankole who informed the police Commissioner that Area C Command won “the Best Area Command in Nigeria in 2021 and 2022”, pledged his group support for effective policing of the state.