Lagos CP deploys mobile policemen in correctional centres

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Hakeem Odumosu, yesterday deployed additional mobile policemen in the correctional centres in the state. This was disclosed after he received the new Controller of Correctional Service, Lagos, Comp Francis Adebisi, and his entourage, at the Police Command headquarters, Ikeja the state capital. A brief detail of the meeting was shared on Twitter by the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Olumuyiwa Adejobi. He wrote, “The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu presently playing a host to the new Controller of Correctional Service, Lagos, Comp Francis Adebisi, and his entourage, at the Command Headquarters, Ikeja GRA. It’s in furtherance of the CPs plans to forestall attacks.” According to him, the CP said, “I have deployed additional mobile policemen to the correctional centres in Lagos State.”
Related Articles
Falae cries out to Amotekun over attacks on farm by Fulani herdsmen
The former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Chief Olu Falae, has raised alarm over the incessant attacks on his farm by Fulani herdsmen. Falae who appealed to the Ondo State Security Network, known as Amotekun to come to his aide stated that most sections of his farm at Ilado in Akure […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
AfDB: Future beckons for bigger Africa, says Adesina
Wins 100% votes for 2nd term Buhari, Gbajabiamila, Okonjo-Iweala hail his reelection The President of the African Development Bank Group, (AFDP), Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, yesterday, said that there was the need to build a very strong institution to cater for Africa’s development. Adesina, who was yesterday elected for another five years as the President of […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
PIB: Host communities want NDDC scrapped
The oil producing communities in Nigeria also known as host communities (HOSTCOM), yesterday, called on the Federal Government to scrap the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC). They hinged their decision on corruption at the interventionist agency and its failure to live up to its statutory mandate. The host communities made the call during the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)