Lagos CP deploys mobile policemen in correctional centres

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Hakeem Odumosu, yesterday deployed additional mobile policemen in the correctional centres in the state. This was disclosed after he received the new Controller of Correctional Service, Lagos, Comp Francis Adebisi, and his entourage, at the Police Command headquarters, Ikeja the state capital. A brief detail of the meeting was shared on Twitter by the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Olumuyiwa Adejobi. He wrote, “The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu presently playing a host to the new Controller of Correctional Service, Lagos, Comp Francis Adebisi, and his entourage, at the Command Headquarters, Ikeja GRA. It’s in furtherance of the CPs plans to forestall attacks.” According to him, the CP said, “I have deployed additional mobile policemen to the correctional centres in Lagos State.”

