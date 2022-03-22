Metro & Crime

Lagos CP orders identification of ‘rogue’ Festac Police Officer

The Lagos State Police Command said it has directed immediate unraveling of a reckless police officer in Festac, allegedly being degraded as an informant to hoodlums.

Lagos Police Commissioner of CP Abiodun Alabi made this public in a press statement issued Monday evening.

CP in the statement disclosed upon receipt of the information, contained in a publication in a national daily last Saturday, he “ordered the immediate identification and arrest of the rogue police officer”.

Following the development, Alabi vowed that any police officer found undermining the “tireless efforts of the Command to rid Lagos State of crime and criminality would be appropriately sanctioned”.

Meanwhile, CP Alabi has assured Lagos residents that their safety and security remains paramount to the Command and as such, no stone would be left unturned to ensure a peaceful and habitable state.

The Command promised to keep the public updated on further developments on the matter.

 

