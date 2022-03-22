Metro & Crime

Lagos CP reads riot act to officers, warns against accidental discharge, extortion

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh Comment(0)

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Abiodun Alabi has warned officers and men of the Command against accidental discharge and request for tinted glass permit in the state

The CP also warned against extortion of motorists and other road users during stop and search. The CP who read the riot acts during a tour to Area G, Ogba and H, Ogudu commands, said:” On no account must policemen under my watch use stop and search to extort the public. While carrying out your duty, you must not extort people, because I will not tolerate abuse of human rights.

 

Don’t ever be involved in unethical behaviour . “I also want to warn that bail is free. If you want to work under my command, you must not collect bail money from anyone. I mean it and I will deal with any officer who collects money for bail because it is free.

 

I also want to warn police officers not to dabble into civil cases and don’t criminalise civil cases. If you are handling civil matter, please, advise the parties to go to court and seek redress, but make sure that you don’t detain people on civil matters.

“Another area of great importance is the area of accidental discharge. I don’t want to hear it. There is no excuse for misusing your firearms. Guide your arms jealously because if you misuse it, you will face the consequences of using your arms when you are not supposed to use it.

 

Finally, I want to still re-emphasise that the police have banned the issuance of tinted glass permit and it is the instruction of the Inspector-General of Police that policemen should stop requesting for tinted glass permit from motorists.

If you are caught requesting for tinted glass permit from motorists, you will be dealt with.”

 

The CP who commended men and officers of the command said he has listened to the challenges of the two commands, especially that of Red House Police Station, Iju where officers are operating in rented apartment and other logistics challenges and would send the complaints to the IGP for action

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Crisis brews in Anambra community over arrest, imposition of monarchs

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo

Crisis is brewing at Ogbunike community in Awka North Local Government Area of Anambra State following the arrest of its traditional ruler, Chief Dennis Ezeuba Ezilo, by the police and the imposition of another traditional ruler on the community by a section of the town. The villagers, who marched on the Government House, Awka, alleged […]
Metro & Crime

Woman beats neighbour to death in Ebonyi

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya,

Police in Ebonyi State have arrested a woman, Ifunanya Anyikwa for allegedly beating a 43-year-old woman, Ifeoma Nwankwo to death. The incident occurred at Abakaliki, the state capital. It was alleged that the deceased and the suspect had a misunderstanding after which Ifunanya attacked Ifeoma, who was later rushed to the Alex Ekwueme Federal University […]
Metro & Crime

Gunmen kidnap ex-NNPC staff’s son in Benue, demand N10m ransom

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen,

Unknown gunmen Friday reportedly abducted the son of a former senior staff of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Ebute Okpe, one Orido Okpe in Otukpa in Ogbadibo Local Government Area of Benue State. Musa, New Telegraph learnt, was said to have been kidnapped in front of Complit Comprehensive Secondary School Olaochagbaha Otukpa when he […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica