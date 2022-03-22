Lagos CP reads riot act to officers, warns against accidental discharge, extortion

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Abiodun Alabi has warned officers and men of the Command against accidental discharge and request for tinted glass permit in the state

The CP also warned against extortion of motorists and other road users during stop and search. The CP who read the riot acts during a tour to Area G, Ogba and H, Ogudu commands, said:” On no account must policemen under my watch use stop and search to extort the public. While carrying out your duty, you must not extort people, because I will not tolerate abuse of human rights.

Don’t ever be involved in unethical behaviour . “I also want to warn that bail is free. If you want to work under my command, you must not collect bail money from anyone. I mean it and I will deal with any officer who collects money for bail because it is free.

I also want to warn police officers not to dabble into civil cases and don’t criminalise civil cases. If you are handling civil matter, please, advise the parties to go to court and seek redress, but make sure that you don’t detain people on civil matters.

“Another area of great importance is the area of accidental discharge. I don’t want to hear it. There is no excuse for misusing your firearms. Guide your arms jealously because if you misuse it, you will face the consequences of using your arms when you are not supposed to use it.

Finally, I want to still re-emphasise that the police have banned the issuance of tinted glass permit and it is the instruction of the Inspector-General of Police that policemen should stop requesting for tinted glass permit from motorists.

If you are caught requesting for tinted glass permit from motorists, you will be dealt with.”

The CP who commended men and officers of the command said he has listened to the challenges of the two commands, especially that of Red House Police Station, Iju where officers are operating in rented apartment and other logistics challenges and would send the complaints to the IGP for action

