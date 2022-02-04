News

Lagos CP to policemen: Don’t earn living by victimising the public

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh Comments Off on Lagos CP to policemen: Don’t earn living by victimising the public

…as he harps on proactive policing

TheLagosStateCommissioner of Police, CP Abiodun Alabi on Tuesday charged members of the force on the need for a proactivePolicetokeepthestatesafe. CPAbiodunAlabiwhileexplaining his security vision to journalists during a media parley at the Police Officers’Mess, Ikeja, GRAsaidthere is need for a change in the face of Policing. Alabi, while emphasising the importance of intelligence gathering for a proactive policing said the police will build more trust in the people so thatinformationcanbevolunteered with no fear. “We need to build trust so that people can give information without fear. I told DPOs and Area Commanders recently that they should lecture their men on change in the face of policing. “They should see the people as their friends who need them and not asenemies. Withthat, theywillshare information with the police easily. “When you mingle and socialise regularly, there is no way the people won’t embrace you but it will be at your own detriment if you isolate yourself just because of uniform.” The police boss recalled that he had assured residents in Lagos of visibility policing which is a strong message to criminal elements to relocate from the state.

He, however added that his proactive policing architecture would be incomplete if the response time of Police men to distress calls is not improved. CP Alabi said that the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) and other police formations in the state will be strengthened to combat crime to a minimal level. “We will strengthen the RRS and other police formations to respond promptly to distress calls.

Wewanttoimproveonourresponse time because there is the belief that police do not respond on time. “They say when you call police, it will take them time to respond, but this time around we are trying to see how we can improve on our responsetimesothatasituationwhere something happens, we can respond promptly,” he said. The Lagos CP further assured residents that policemen would respect human rights under his watch as there will be no room for illegal arrests or detention. He condemned extortion and noted that bail is free. He also urged policemen not to earn living by victimising members of the public.

“I have already sent signal to that effect, undermywatchiwillnottolerate anybody being molested, embarrassedormaltreatedunjustifiably, but if somebodyisacriminal wehave the righttoarresthimbutnot necessary to hurt or harass him. “Wecanarrestwithminimalforce permissiblebythelaw. Furthermore I said my men’s conduct will be watched, wearegoingtomonitorthe conduct of our men. We are not goingtoallowthemtoexhibitunprofessional conduct or unethical conduct. “Police will now be more friendly. How do you partner with the police when they are not friendly, the only way you can succeed in community policing is by earning the trust of the public by constant engagement with community based stakeholders.” CP Alabi also commended members of the press, adding that he would not hesitate to collaborate with journalists so as to achieve the aim of the Command which is a peaceful state.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Enugu CJ lauds Ugwuanyi’s infrastructure interventions in judiciary

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Enugu State Chief Judge, Justice Priscilla Ngozi Emehelu, has paid glowing tribute to Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for his administration’s commitment to critical infrastructure for the state judiciary to efficiently discharge its responsibilities in the state. Justice Emehelu, who spoke yesterday during swearing in of six new Judges by the governor, stated that prior to the […]
News

Singapore confirms first case of new coronavirus variant found in UK

Posted on Author Reporter

    Singapore has confirmed its first case of the new coronavirus variant found in the United Kingdom, the city-state said, while 11 others who were already in quarantine had returned preliminarily positive results for the new strain. All the cases, which were imported from Europe, had been placed in 14-day quarantine at dedicated facilities […]
News

Rapists to face death sentence in Lagos –Sanwo-Olu

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Governor Babajide Sanwo- Olu of Lagos State, yesterday read the riot act to gender violence offenders and rapists, insisting that there is no pardon for such people in Nigeria’s commercial nerve centre. “We will bring people who have been perpetrating these crimes, knowingly or unknowingly, to book,” the governor said when he received a 54-page […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica