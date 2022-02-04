Lagos CP to policemen: Don’t earn living by victimising the public

…as he harps on proactive policing

TheLagosStateCommissioner of Police, CP Abiodun Alabi on Tuesday charged members of the force on the need for a proactivePolicetokeepthestatesafe. CPAbiodunAlabiwhileexplaining his security vision to journalists during a media parley at the Police Officers’Mess, Ikeja, GRAsaidthere is need for a change in the face of Policing. Alabi, while emphasising the importance of intelligence gathering for a proactive policing said the police will build more trust in the people so thatinformationcanbevolunteered with no fear. “We need to build trust so that people can give information without fear. I told DPOs and Area Commanders recently that they should lecture their men on change in the face of policing. “They should see the people as their friends who need them and not asenemies. Withthat, theywillshare information with the police easily. “When you mingle and socialise regularly, there is no way the people won’t embrace you but it will be at your own detriment if you isolate yourself just because of uniform.” The police boss recalled that he had assured residents in Lagos of visibility policing which is a strong message to criminal elements to relocate from the state.

He, however added that his proactive policing architecture would be incomplete if the response time of Police men to distress calls is not improved. CP Alabi said that the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) and other police formations in the state will be strengthened to combat crime to a minimal level. “We will strengthen the RRS and other police formations to respond promptly to distress calls.

Wewanttoimproveonourresponse time because there is the belief that police do not respond on time. “They say when you call police, it will take them time to respond, but this time around we are trying to see how we can improve on our responsetimesothatasituationwhere something happens, we can respond promptly,” he said. The Lagos CP further assured residents that policemen would respect human rights under his watch as there will be no room for illegal arrests or detention. He condemned extortion and noted that bail is free. He also urged policemen not to earn living by victimising members of the public.

“I have already sent signal to that effect, undermywatchiwillnottolerate anybody being molested, embarrassedormaltreatedunjustifiably, but if somebodyisacriminal wehave the righttoarresthimbutnot necessary to hurt or harass him. “Wecanarrestwithminimalforce permissiblebythelaw. Furthermore I said my men’s conduct will be watched, wearegoingtomonitorthe conduct of our men. We are not goingtoallowthemtoexhibitunprofessional conduct or unethical conduct. “Police will now be more friendly. How do you partner with the police when they are not friendly, the only way you can succeed in community policing is by earning the trust of the public by constant engagement with community based stakeholders.” CP Alabi also commended members of the press, adding that he would not hesitate to collaborate with journalists so as to achieve the aim of the Command which is a peaceful state.

