Lagos: Curious scramble for Sanwo-Olu’s job

A former Commissioner for Home Affairs in Lagos State, Dr. Abdulhakeem Abdullateef, last week, declared his intention to vie for the state’s governorship seat in 2023. In this report, WALE ELEGBEDE x-rays the timing, potential and persuasion around his ambition to succeed Governor Babajide Sanwo- Olu

For those in the trenches of politics and governance of Lagos State, the name, Dr. Abdulhakeem Abdullateef, definitely rings a bell. For others, the difficulty is in placing the name with the face.

As a former Commissioner for Home Affairs during the administration of former Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, Abdullateef had a rave review as he was listed and prime as one of the “super commissioner,” perhaps, due to the closeness and listening ear he got from his then principal.

Though unconfirmed, it was even rife at a point during the administration that he was penciled to deputise the governor but for gender balancing as he had already ticked all other boxes needed to be Ambode’s assistant. No doubt, Abdullateef has an envious political profile having worked with three different governors in the state, namely; Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Babatunde Fashola and Akinwunmi Ambode in different capacities.

Among other things, he served in Lagos State House of Assembly as a member, a Special Adviser to Governor Fashola on Legislative and Political Matters, a member of Governor Akinwunmi Ambode’s cabinet as Commissioner for Home Affairs and was at different times the Amir-ul- Hajj of Lagos State Popularly known as Hon. Iyepe, a pseudonym for a creature that will eventually die and return to the soil, the 53-year-old Awori indigene, apparently fell through with Ambode, following the politicking that characterized the 2019 primaries of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

But he got a bit of respite from the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, who appointed him as Special Adviser on Religion, until recently. Armed with a doctorate degree in Law with over 25 years of practice, Abdullateef, who is also a popular Muslim preacher on radio, television and social media, caught not a few people off guard last Tuesday, when he launched a movement aimed at succeeding the incumbent, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, at the Lagos House, Alausa, in 2023. Hinging his movement on the need for an Awori indigene, the stock that makes the majority of indigenes in the state, to be given the opportunity to govern Lagos for the first time, he said his campaign would run under the tagline “Iyepe 2023.”

The former commissioner at the launch of the movement said there was the need for residents in the state to have a good manager of humans and resources as their governor, saying this necessitated his “intention to lead the state.” “I believe I will have the support of the people when the time comes. Right now, it is not about the campaign. This is a movement; when we get to that we shall cross the bridge,” he added.

However, some informed observers picked holes in both the timing and intent of his ambition, stating that, though legitimate, it is insensitive, illtimed, divisive and distracting. A civil rights activist, Comrade Olakunle Disu, said: “I was shocked to see him make such declaration at a time when we are all just trying to get back our lives after the COVID-19 experiences.

It is within his right to aspire but the timing of the execution is as crucial as the mission. He is a sound scholar but I think he got this execution wrong. The sitting governor is even less than two years. “With the way things are done in Lagos, I am afraid his huge potential might be thrown out of the window, perhaps in a hurry. He has a fantastic and rich experience in governance, but I don’t think he has played his cards very well with this early exposure.

“For me, politicians don’t surprise me anymore with their actions but his was shocking especially when I read he was using indigeneship and perhaps religion to drive his movement, that won’t work in Lagos.”

When asked whether the former commissioner is being prepped up by some interests in the state, Disu said it is not impossible, but added that “I feel such a brilliant mind as him can’t be toss around because he is a scholar who can quickly rationalize issues and events.”

But handing his full backing for the former Commissioner, Director, Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), Prof. Ishaq Akintola, described Abdul- Lateef as an “uncommon politician” just as he expressed support for his ambition to be governor of Lagos State, come 2023.

Akintola, who delivered a keynote address during the inauguration of the gubernatorial project, said: “We are here to celebrate a symbol of humility, a democrat and a politician who is coming out openly to declare his ambition to become the next governor of Lagos State. We are here because we support this aspiration and know it is in the course of justice; it is fair call, it is belated, he was to become deputy governor eight years ago. We believe that 2023 to 2027 dispensation belongs to the Muslims and this slot must not be wasted.”

Akintola argued that since Lagos governorship had gone to Epe, Surulere, Isale-Eko, it is now time for Lagos to go to Awori land, adding: “We are here to identify with a worthy Awori land son, who has all it takes to provide leadership.” The MURIC Director stated that Lagos would never have any friction if Muslims support Christians, when it is their turn to govern Lagos and Christians support Muslims, when it is their turn to govern the state.

Apparently not kindly disposed to the ex-lawmaker’s audacity and not ready to take any chances within its fold, the APC, through Speaker Obasa, less than 24-hours after the launch, fired its promoter, Abdullateef, from office as his Special Adviser on Religious Affairs. In a letter terminating his appointment and signed by the Chief of Staff to the Speaker, Hon. Dayo Saka Fafunmi, dated Tuesday, September 29, Obasa said the termination was necessary to prevent a “conflict of interest.”

The letter read in part: “Sequel to the recent development and your expression of interest to contest election as the governor of Lagos State, I am directed to inform you that your appointment as the Special Adviser to the Rt. Hon. Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly on Islamic Religion is hereby terminated.

“This has become necessary to prevent conflict of interests between your assigned obligations and your ambition. Furthermore, your aspired office is currently occupied by our amiable performing governor and of which your action is capable of causing distraction, disharmony and dissatisfaction between the two arms of government that enjoys smooth working relationship.”

Perhaps, anticipating the reaction, Abdullateef decided to throw in the towel at the party level by resigning his membership of the APC after a dutiful stint that spanned years.

In a statement he signed and titled: “My 1st October speech: My resignation from the ruling party (APC),” the former Oshodi state constituency representative in the Lagos State House of Assembly, explained reasons for resigning from the APC.

Abdul-Lateef explained that some leaders of the party he is close to, rejected his decision to contest the number one seat in the state, hence his decision to leave the party in order not to create disunity within the party.

The statement read: “I launched a movement IYEPE 2023 because I believe that the Nigerian Constitution allows freedom of expression and the rights of all citizens to participate in bringing about the needed transformation in all sectors of the economy. “I am an indigene of Lagos State and an Awori by birth. I therefore have a duty to take positive steps, including admonitions and practical reorientation of our people towards the ideal society we crave for.

“My desire is to win the pleasure of my Lord, which no political position can replace and that is why I am not desperate. I will be totally fulfilled when I am able to make efforts to enlighten our people about good governance, welfarism, the growth and development of the youth, the care of the elderly, the growth of the private sector, the ideals of constitutional democracy and better lifestyles for the leaders and the led.

“This movement has been rejected by some close leaders I respect. I have therefore decided to leave the party in order not to create disunity within the party. Please do not persecute or victimise my followers who have chosen to stay in APC.

I leave them all in the care of the Lord. I am more concerned about paradise and I am not afraid of death. “I will continue to preach the word of God and invite all Nigerians regardless of their religions, colour and race to be determined to be different. We cannot continue this way.”

The former commissioner, however, expressed his appreciation to the National Leader of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, who according to him, assisted him greatly to occupy very enviable positions in the government. “I thank all past governors I worked with and apologise to those I may have offended while switching support due to party loyalty,” he said.

Beyond a shadow of a doubt, Abdullateef is a potential player for governorship at any point in time but his mad dash ahead of 2023 may prematurely end his thirst for the Lagos House.

The begging questions for the former lawmaker include, how does he want to actualise his aspiration outside the party that brought him to limelight? Does he think the APC will not reward Sanwo-Olu’s performances with a second term? Are there people behind the veil prompting him on? What political structure does he intend to ride on to become governor? Clearly, answers to these posers rest in the belly of time.

