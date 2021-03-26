Metro & Crime

Lagos: Customs officer drowns chasing smugglers’ boat

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

An Assistant Inspector of Customs (AIC), A.A. Aliyu, has lost his life in a boat accident involving operatives of Nigeria Customs Service, Western Marine Command. The accident occurred about 6pm on Monday, when the Customs Akere Surveillance/ Monitoring team under Idiroko Outstation led by Inspector of Customs, A. S. Ajayi, with official patrol boat registration number CPM 191, acting on credible information along Vawhe-Isalu creeks, was trying to intercept a boat suspected to be carrying smuggled items.

The WMC Public Relations Officer (PRO), Mr. Isah Sulaimon, said in a statement that the accident resulted in the drowning of Aliyu. According to Sulaimon, Aliyu’s body was found in the river with the assistance of locals. He said: “The body was taken to the General Hospital, Badagry and later deposited at the mortuary.

“Aliyu, who hailed from Funtua Local Government Area of Katsina State, joined the NCS on October 17, 2013 as Customs Assistant II and was promoted to AIC on January 1, 2019. He has been buried in his hometown, according to Islamic rites. “Meanwhile, the Customs Area Controller, on behalf of the officers/ men of the WMC, commiserated with the family and prayed God to grant the deceased eternal rest.”

