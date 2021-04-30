Lagos’ daily waste generation hits 14,000 metric tons

The Lagos State government yesterday said that the daily waste generation in the state has hit an estimated 14,000 metric tonnes following the increase in the population of the state. This was even as the state government said that it had received and treated over 912 public complaints emanating from religious organisations, clubs, industries and other sources of noise pollution in the last six months. Speaking during the second year anniversary of the Babajide Olusola Sanwo- Olu administration’s ministerial press briefing by the Environment and Water Resources Ministry, the Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Mr. Tunji Bello, said the state had been able to change the narrative of indiscriminate waste dumped at various public places across the metropolis. He said the present administration in the state had stabilised and restored confidence in the environment sector, adding that at the last count, over 30,000 direct new jobs had been created in the environment sector through LAWMA with several thousands of indirect jobs as well. He added that the period under review had also seen the acquisition of 210 new compactors by the PSP operators, who had also employed over 8,200 people with the number of the PSPs growing from 350 to 437.
Related Articles
Ibadan serial killer: No more complacency, IG warns Oyo CP
The Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has commended operatives of the Oyo State Police Command and their Commissioner, Joe Nwachukwu Enwonwu, over their rearrest of suspected 19-year-old serial killer, Sunday Shodipe, who escaped from police custody. Shodipe, who escaped from custody on August 11, 2020, was rearrested on Sunday. A statement by the Force […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Senate: We didn’t receive palliatives from Buhari
Senate Spokesman and Chairman, Senate Committee on Media and publicity, Senator Ajibola Basiru, yesterday, described as wicked lies or deliberate misinformation, a media report, alleging hoarding of palliatives meant for distribution to Nigerians by lawmakers in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. In a statement issued by Remi Ibitola, Media Adviser to Senator Ajibola […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
German agency to spend €62bn on pandemic
Germany’s Federal Employment Agency (BA) is to spend 62 billion euros (74 billion dollars) this year on expenditure relating to the coronavirus pandemic, its finance head said. BA finance head Christiane Schoenefeld said in Nuremberg on Friday. The expenditure would lead to a deficit of 27 billion euros to be funded from reserves and […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)