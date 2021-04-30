Lagos’ daily waste generation hits 14,000 metric tons

The Lagos State government yesterday said that the daily waste generation in the state has hit an estimated 14,000 metric tonnes following the increase in the population of the state. This was even as the state government said that it had received and treated over 912 public complaints emanating from religious organisations, clubs, industries and other sources of noise pollution in the last six months. Speaking during the second year anniversary of the Babajide Olusola Sanwo- Olu administration’s ministerial press briefing by the Environment and Water Resources Ministry, the Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Mr. Tunji Bello, said the state had been able to change the narrative of indiscriminate waste dumped at various public places across the metropolis. He said the present administration in the state had stabilised and restored confidence in the environment sector, adding that at the last count, over 30,000 direct new jobs had been created in the environment sector through LAWMA with several thousands of indirect jobs as well. He added that the period under review had also seen the acquisition of 210 new compactors by the PSP operators, who had also employed over 8,200 people with the number of the PSPs growing from 350 to 437.

Like this: Like Loading...