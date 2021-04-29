Lagos’ daily waste generation hits 14,000 metric tons

The Lagos State government has said that the daily waste generation in the state has hit an estimated 14,000 metric tones following the increasing population in the state.

This was even as the state government said that it has received and treated over 912 public complaints emanating from religious organisations, clubs, industries and other sources of noise pollution in the last six months.

Speaking during the Second Year of Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu administration’s Ministerial Press Briefing by the Environment and Water Resources Ministry, the Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Mr. Tunji Bello, said that the state has been able to change the narrative of indiscriminate waste dumped at various public places across the city metropolis.

He affirmed that the present administration has stabilised and restored confidence to the environment sector, adding that at the last count, over 30,000 direct new jobs have been created in the environment sector through LAWMA with several thousands of indirect as well.

He added that the period under review has also seen the acquisition of 210 new Compactors by the PSP operators who have also employed over 8,200 people with the number of the PSPs growing from 350 to 437.

Harping on the waste generation, Bello said that waste collected in Lagos alone on daily basis is equal to what is generated in 15 states in Nigeria put together while the Managing Director of the Lagos State Waste Management Agency (LAWMA), Mr. Ibrahim Odumbomi said that though the agency cannot categorically state the exact amount of waste generated, due to the fact that not alll the waste generated are collected by the agency.

