Lagos danfo driver spotted using shower head as gear stick

Lagos is truly a beautiful place and vibrant city with a lot of shocking events and one of them include that of a danfo driver using a shower head as a gear stick to drive his bus. A Twitter user, Muna Samuel, shared this in a video on Thursday even though there were passengers sitting in the bus to be conveyed to their various destinations. The passengers, however, were untroubled. “There is nothing you cannot see in Lagos, especially inside danfo” – tweeted the shocked social media user.
