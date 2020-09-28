Lagos: Danger averted as fuel tanker, truck fall

What could have resulted in major disaster was averted yesterday when a tanker carrying 45,000 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) otherwise called petrol crashed in Lagos. The driver lost control of the tanker which fell and was spilling fuel at Mile 2 inward Berger.

This came a few days after about 30 people were injured when a gas tanker fell and burst into flames at Iju-Ishaga area of Lagos. In the Wednesday accident, about 25 buildings, among them a church and an event centre, and about 15 vehicles were burnt. Yesterday’s accident occurred shortly after a truck bearing a 40-foot container, with registration number KTU 810 XG, fell a few metres away.

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) said the containerbearing truck blocked 75 per cent of the road. It said the preliminary report showed that on arrival at the scene of the incident, “LRT (LASEMA Response Team) discovered that a 40-foot containerised truck with registration number KTU 810 XG rammed into a pothole along the corridor and fell down. “This incident led to the blockage of 75 per cent of the only exit road from the Nigeria Tincan Island Port.

“However, no casualties were recorded at the scene. “LRT, Lagos State Transport Management Authority (LASTMA), the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) and Nigerian Police were all responders at the scene. “The fallen containerised 40-foot truck has been successfully recovered and evacuated from the road with the agency’s forklift.”

At press time, LASEMA said operation was still ongoing for the recovery of the fallen fuel tanker. “Preliminary report on a fallen oil tanker loaded with PMS product that fell a few metres away from the fallen containerised truck has it that a tanker with unidentified registration, conveying 45,000 litres of PMS (petol) lost control and had its turntable detached from the body of the tanker leaving its products spilling on the road.

“No casualties were recorded at the scene as the LRT, LRU Fire Unit, LASTMA, FRSC and Nigerian Police officers are all responders at the scene.”

