Lagos declares 3-day mourning over Owo killings

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday declared threeday mourning for victims of the June 5, terror attack at Saint Francis Catholic Church, in Owo.

In a statement issued by the state’s Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, said flags flew “at half-mast in Lagos following Sanwo- Olu’s directive.”

The statement reads: “The action is for three days to mourn the victims of the St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo, Ondo State, terrorist attack. “The decision to mourn the victims came at a South West Governors’ June 10 virtual meeting, which reviewed the security situa tion in the region.

“The communique issued after the meeting was signed by Governors Rotimi Akeredolu, Ondo; Kayode Fayemi, Ekiti; Gboyega Oyetola, Osun; Dapo Abiodun, Ogun; Seyi Makinde, Oyo and Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos.

“The governors condemned in very strong terms the horrendous crime perpetrated by terrorists against the people and residents of Owo, Ondo State and, by extension, the peace-loving people of the South-West.

“The meeting recommended an increase in the scope of surveillance of the activities of undocumented settlers by security agencies in all the States

