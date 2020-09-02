Metro & Crime

Lagos declares 33 tank farms illegal, gives operators one week to get planning permit

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Muritala Ayinla

The Lagos State government has declared 33 tank farms in the state as illegal, saying  that only eight out of the 41 tank farms existing in the state had planning permits authorising their establishments.
Consequently, the  government gave the  tank farm operators one week to commence the process of regularising their facilities by filling the application for Planning Permit.
Speaking at a meeting with tank farm operators at Adeyemi Bero Auditorium, Alausa, Ikeja, the Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Idris Salako said that most of the tank farms in the state had been operating illegally and in variance with Section 27 of the Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority (LASPPPA) and Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) regulations 2019.
The commissioner, who explained that the law stipulates that anyone who builds in Lagos State without a Planning Permit commits an offence liable to enforcement, imposition of penal fees or removal of structure, said that the state would be forced to enforce the laws on the erring operators.
Expressing displeasure over the development, the commissioner observed that only eight out of the 41 tank farms existing in the state had Planning Permits authorising their establishment.
He emphasised that any tank farm that failed to start the process of regularisation of its facility after one week would face serious sanctions.
He said: “Considering the importance of the activities of the tank farms to the economy of the country, it is partinent that they embrace best practices and operate in the most friendly manner to the host communities.”
Salako said that the operations of the tank farms had thrown up many challenges for the state, including pipeline vandalism, environmental degradation, fire outbreaks, traffic congestion and destruction of public infrastructure among others.
The commissioner said that the state government had chosen to engage operators of tank farms to find a lasting solution, following  the challenges posed by the presence of the tank farms which had become a serious concern.
To ease the challenges, the commissioner maintained that it was paramount for the tank farms to provide complementary facilities and services such as holding bays, traffic personnel as well as the maintenance of a buffer zone of 250m to 500m between the farm and the community.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Lady, 23, commits suicide in Lagos

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

A 23-year-old lady, Sherifat Suleiman, yesterday reportedly committed suicide at the Isawo area in the Ikorodu West Local Council Development Area of Lagos State. The deceased reportedly drank a poisonous substance.   It was learnt Sherifat drank insecticide after she was allegedly beaten by her elder brother.   Efforts to save her life were futile […]
Metro & Crime

Clerics, parents, police boost rape, child abuse –Advocate

Posted on Author JULIANA FRANCIS

Mr. Ebenezer Omejalile is the secretary and operations manager of Advocates for Children and Vulnerable Persons Network (ACVPN). In this interview with JULIANA FRANCIS, he reveals the challenges in combating rapists in Nigeria What does your job entail? I’m a social worker and master trainer in child protection and youth development. I’m a consultant to […]
Metro & Crime

Lagos community begs Sanwo-Olu over insecurity, deplorable roads, others

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Residents of Gloryland Estate in Isheri-Olofin axis of Egbe-Idimu Local Council Development Area (LCDA), have appealed to the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu  to save the community from neglect. They lamented that they are confronted with challenges of insecurity, epileptic power supply and deplorable roads, calling on the government to urgently intervened inorder to end […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: