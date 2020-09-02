Lagos declares 33 tank farms illegal, gives operators one week to get planning permit

Muritala Ayinla

The Lagos State government has declared 33 tank farms in the state as illegal, saying that only eight out of the 41 tank farms existing in the state had planning permits authorising their establishments.

Consequently, the government gave the tank farm operators one week to commence the process of regularising their facilities by filling the application for Planning Permit.

Speaking at a meeting with tank farm operators at Adeyemi Bero Auditorium, Alausa, Ikeja, the Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Idris Salako said that most of the tank farms in the state had been operating illegally and in variance with Section 27 of the Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority (LASPPPA) and Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) regulations 2019.

The commissioner, who explained that the law stipulates that anyone who builds in Lagos State without a Planning Permit commits an offence liable to enforcement, imposition of penal fees or removal of structure, said that the state would be forced to enforce the laws on the erring operators.

Expressing displeasure over the development, the commissioner observed that only eight out of the 41 tank farms existing in the state had Planning Permits authorising their establishment.

He emphasised that any tank farm that failed to start the process of regularisation of its facility after one week would face serious sanctions.

He said: “Considering the importance of the activities of the tank farms to the economy of the country, it is partinent that they embrace best practices and operate in the most friendly manner to the host communities.”

Salako said that the operations of the tank farms had thrown up many challenges for the state, including pipeline vandalism, environmental degradation, fire outbreaks, traffic congestion and destruction of public infrastructure among others.

The commissioner said that the state government had chosen to engage operators of tank farms to find a lasting solution, following the challenges posed by the presence of the tank farms which had become a serious concern.

To ease the challenges, the commissioner maintained that it was paramount for the tank farms to provide complementary facilities and services such as holding bays, traffic personnel as well as the maintenance of a buffer zone of 250m to 500m between the farm and the community.

Like this: Like Loading...