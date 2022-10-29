Lagos declares readiness as Eko NAFEST 2022 opens November 7

All is set now after weeks of gruellung preparations as Lagos State government has declared its readiness to host the 35th edition of the National Festival of Arts and Culture, tagged Eko NAFEST 2022, with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, billed to perform the opening ceremony slated to hold on Monday November 7, at the Onikan Stadium.

This indication was given by the state Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs.Uzamat Akinbile-Yusuf, during the inspection tour of facilities hosting the one week cultural fiesta that spans November 13. Speaking at the occasion, in the company of the Director General of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Otunba Segun Runsewe, whose parastatal is in charge of the yearly event, she noted that Lagos is set to host a colourful celebration, promising all the contingents from the 36 states of Nigeria and Abuja as well as the public, a rollicking time in the City of Excellence. According to her, all the facilities and service providers for the event are all set to deliver on the promise of the state governor to the effect of Lagos hosting an historic festival that would surpass previous editions and hard to unturned in subsequent years.

Besides, she noted that the festival would boost the economy of the state and create jobs for many people, stating that a lot of the activities for the week long celebration will generate economic gains as she expects Lagosians to take advantage of the festival to boost their businesses and add value to the state’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP). Akinbile-Yusuf stated that: “Lagos State is 100 per cent ready as the hosting state for this 35th edition of NAFEST, the Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has promised to give this year’s edition of NAFEST a story that would be difficult for anybody to beat in the next 10 years.

“With what you have seen today, you can see that Lagos State is not just mouthing it, but we are putting it into action. The state has rebranded our iconic national stadium, and today it has become an edifice that all of us as Nigerians can actually be proud of. “Infrastructure, transportation, accommodation, security and others have been put in place.

The governor has asked all state government agencies that would participate in this NAFEST to roll up their sleeves, and as we are today, all other agencies of government would be participating in the festival. “The weeklong event will create jobs for people in sales of water, food and beverages, costume making, fashion and souvenir makers. You know transport and accommodation providers and leisure centres will all be involved and they will smile to the banks. Hotels, especially those of them situated in Surulere, close to the National Stadium, the venue of the fiesta, are fully booked ahead of the November event.

“Lagos is a city of entrainment, so all our entertainers have been lined up to participate, all our stakeholders in tourism, arts and culture are participating, all local government areas in Lagos State are also participating fully in NAFEST.’’

Overwhelmed by the level of preparation and what he saw of the facilities during the tour, Runsewe commended Sanwo-Olu for keeping to his promise of providing first class facilities and prime service vendors for the event.“I have no doubt from experience that Eko NAFEST 2022, given the full support of Governor Sanwo-Olu, will break records in adding value to the socio-economic development of the state.

“This entire edifice here in the National Stadium has been abandoned over 25 years now and here we are, Sanwo-Olu has renovated and rebranded it for the purpose of the festival. It is so evident that Sanwo-Olu matches his words with his actions, the level of preparation here signals that revelers will have a memorable festival. “When I was invited to visit the facilities for the 35th NAFEST, I thought it was a joke but couldn’t believe that such kind of facilities exist in Lagos State. From the history of NAFEST, this is an upgrade to the standard of facilities we have been exposed to, for me, Lagos State is ready to host the federation.

“Before now, we rarely have a venue for the cultural market, we got it now and several other things, Lagos is indeed setting a beautiful pace for other states to follow.” Lagos State hosted the inaugural edition of the festival in 1970 while it last hosted it in 1988. Onikan Stadium will host both the opening and closing ceremonies billed for November 7 and 13 respectively while the National Sports Institute inside the National Stadium complex in Surulere, will host majority of the festival’s activities.

