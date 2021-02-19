News

Lagos decries dearth of qualified teachers

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla Comment(0)

Lagos State government yesterday decried lack of qualified teachers in schools, saying graduates no longer function as required because the knowledge they possessed was not in line with current realities. Its Commissioner for Education, Mrs. Folashade Adefisayo, who spoke alongside other experts at the ongoing Lagos Economic Summit, tagged: “Ehingbeti 2021 said Lagos state was changing the approach to education by enhancing curriculum and promoting technical knowledge. She said: “I would like to focus my attention on we should optimise, not obsolescence. What is happening now is that our educational system, as a result of COVID- 19 and other happenings, is becoming obsolete, if it has not become.

“This is because graduates in the workforce are unable to function as required in their work duties in various industries, so definitely there is some sort of dysfunction in the educational system. “One strategy we (Lagos State Ministry of Education) are looking at is giving all schools the option of either writing WASSCE and go to the university, or provide comprehensive school systems that will integrate the curriculum with 21st century skills, way beyond vocational skills such as tailoring, etc.

“Also, these comprehensive schools will teach students team work, leadership, digital literacy — not ‘Yahoo-Yahoo’, ability to use technology, attitudinal skills, etc. “We do not have enough teachers and even the teachers we have, with all due respect, because they do not have the teachers’ skills yet. So, we need to address teachers’ training curriculum. “We have to integrate technology into teaching and learning. This is another strategy we have to invest in. We need funding, so we need to work with the private sector, development partners and NGOs so that we can all actualize this vision.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

NCDC confirms 122 new COVID-19 cases with 409 recoveries

Posted on Author Reporter

  Nigeria’s recent daily count of COVID-19 recoveries increased significantly on Wednesday, with 409 persons discharged across the country. The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed the new recoveries in its update for December 2, 2020. The Wednesday figure is the highest in exactly one month — the last time the country’s daily count […]
News Top Stories

Naira loses against dollar at the parallel market

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Barely 24 hours the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) resumed dollar sales at the Bureau De Change (BDC) sector, Naira has reversed the gain made against the dollar.   The Naira traded at N441 to the dollar on Tuesday, losing N6 from N435 recorded on Monday at the parallel market in Lagos. The Pound Sterling […]
News

Gorillas test positive for coronavirus

Posted on Author Reporter

  Several gorillas at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park have tested positive for the coronavirus in what is believed to be the first known cases among such primates in the United States and possibly the world. The park’s executive director, Lisa Peterson, told The Associated Press on Monday that eight gorillas that live together […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica