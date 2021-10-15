Lagos demolishes boat club over right of way

The Lagos State government has demolished a rowing club in Lekki Phase 1 area of the state over right of way. This follows an alleged encroachment by the management of the boat club. It was learnt that the club house hosts other private businesses like relaxation centers, event planning services, staff accommodation, and recreational facilities all sited at the waterfront of Wole Olateju Avenue, Lekki Phase 1.

The demolition exercise was carried out by the Lagos State Police Task Force from the Governor’s office recently. It was also gathered that about 8,100 Square Metres of the land were cleared by the Task force team. New Telegraph gathered that a private firm, Dembella Engineering Company had secured the approval of the Right of Way from the state government about 12 years ago, but did not put it into use for some time and it was alleged that the rowing club expanded its services to the portion.

The rowing company was said to be operating under the approval of National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA). When our correspondent visited the scene, some staffers and customers of the rowing club were seen stranded, while operatives of the Governor’s Task Force were fully on ground pulling down parts of the structure. Also, the owner of the rowing club was not on ground, but his daughter, Mrs. Bikepre Daniel who spoke with our correspondent said the company got it’s documentation from the Federal Government under the authorship of NIWA. She said her family was ready for negotiations, “All the boats and other property are kept in our care and we are liable to them in case there be damage, because they are of high value.

“My father is the Chairman of the Federal Rowing Association of Nigeria and this is where he hosts them regularly, unfortunately, such a meeting will be affected owing to the demolition exercise. “The property is not hidden and a lot of opportunities have taken place there, but if they believe it has been encroached, this can be resolved in a better way. “The documentation is intact, I believe in negotiation or arbitration first before exploring other avenues. We can come to the round table so that further damages are not done,” she said. While the owner of the engineering company, Ben Akah, Dembella claimed he got the documentation from the state government about 12 years ago, “As far as Lagos State Government is concerned, it does not want people to operate on its Right of Way without proper procedure and that brought about the demolition.”

