Lagos demolishes building on drainage channel

…insists on zero tolerance for unapproved structures

The Lagos State government Monday pulled down a storey building around Ilupeju area for contravening building permit and regulations laws.
The government, which carried out the demolition exercise through the Lagos Building State Control Agency (LASBCA), also vowed to go after other buildings on drainage channels, unapproved and those constructed without compliance to the approved plan and design.
Speaking during the demolition exercise, the General Manager of the Agency, Arc. Gbolahan Owodunni Oki, who gave the warning, said Lagos would no longer condone flagrant abuse to the building laws, non-compliance to the approved plan and other atrocities usually perpetrated by the developers, contractors and property owners.
He said that the state has the right to ensure buildings are properly planned and built to guarantee safety of lives and property, added that lack of adherence to the building plans was responsible for most tragedies resulting from building collapse and haphazard development.
He explained that the building in question was identified by a team of LASBCA monitoring officers in August 2020, adding that building failed to comply with the warnings after all efforts by the agency.

