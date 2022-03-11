Metro & Crime

Lagos denies giving MC Oluomo any new appointment

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

…as NURTW members defy LASG directive banning union

 

 

The Lagos State Government has debunked reports that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has appointed suspended Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers Union (NURTW), Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya (Mc Oluomo), as General Manager of the State Transport Parks and Garages Committee.

Amid his face-off with NURTW national body, MC Oluomo pulled out of NURTW, which indicted him for alleged insubordination.

While announcing his exit from the national body, MC Oluomo had asked Lagos government to suspend NURTW from all its parks and garages.

On Thursday night, the government suspended the activities of NURTW in all parks and garages, citing the crisis rocking the union.

However, on Friday morning, MC Oluomo’s son announced that his father had been appointed manager of parks and garage committees.

But the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, debunked this in a tweet.

“ALERT: Please disregard post(s) claiming that Gov @jidesanwoolu has appointed suspended Chairman of NURTW, MC Oluomo as GM, Lagos Transport Parks and garages committee. There’s no such appointment. The statement issued yesterday by @gbenga_omo, HC info, remains position of Govt,” he tweeted.

In his statement, the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso, said the decision of government to suspend activities of the union was to douse the unnecessary tension generated by the leadership tussle in the NURTW and protect the citizenry from the likely fallout of the situation.

Having suspended the activities of the union after considering the provisions of the law, the State government said it will set up a committee to immediately take control of the parks and garages, as members of the committee will be key stakeholders in the sector.

“The state government has been watching closely events in the National Union of Road Transport Workers Union (NURTW). There have been claims and counterclaims over the control of the union.

“The government has a duty to ensure the safety of lives and property of all Lagosians and visitors. Therefore, there is an urgent need to douse the unnecessary tension generated by the leadership tussle in the NURTW and protect the citizenry from the likely fallout of the situation. The Government’s position is premised on its responsibility to ensure that there is no breakdown of law and order in all parks and garages in Lagos State.”

However, in spite of this there are reports from a number Twitter users indicating that it is still very much business as usual as NURTW members are still very much at the various parks across the state.

From Iyana Ipaja to Mile 12 various Twitter reports said NURTW members were still operating.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

BLord extends love to orphanage homes in Anambra

Posted on Author Reporter

  Celebrity bitcoin entrepreneur, Linus Williams Ifejika, popularly known as Blord has extended his benevolence to the less privileged in some parts of Anambra State. The Awka, Anambra-based businessman was recently at Tender Love Community Children’s home, Ifite – Awka, where he donated some food items and huge cash for the betterment of the orphan […]
Metro & Crime

‘Ghost workers’ probe: Kwara suspends Perm Sec, four others

Posted on Author Reporter

  Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin Kwara State government has suspended five senior officials implicated in the ongoing investigation of ghost workers and suspicious deductions of workers’ salary at the Kwara State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB). The officials are the Permanent Secretary of the parastatal, Bayo Audu Onimago; Director of Finance and Supply of SUBEB, […]
Metro & Crime

COVID-19: Reinforce campaign against spread of pandemic, Lagos Assembly tells Sanwo-Olu

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

The Lagos State House of Assembly has asked Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to direct the state’s Commissioner for Information, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso to intensify the campaign against the spread of coronavirus in the state.     Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, who brought the matter before the House during plenary on Tuesday, added […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica