Lagos denies giving MC Oluomo any new appointment

…as NURTW members defy LASG directive banning union

The Lagos State Government has debunked reports that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has appointed suspended Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers Union (NURTW), Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya (Mc Oluomo), as General Manager of the State Transport Parks and Garages Committee.

Amid his face-off with NURTW national body, MC Oluomo pulled out of NURTW, which indicted him for alleged insubordination.

While announcing his exit from the national body, MC Oluomo had asked Lagos government to suspend NURTW from all its parks and garages.

On Thursday night, the government suspended the activities of NURTW in all parks and garages, citing the crisis rocking the union.

However, on Friday morning, MC Oluomo’s son announced that his father had been appointed manager of parks and garage committees.

But the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, debunked this in a tweet.

“ALERT: Please disregard post(s) claiming that Gov @jidesanwoolu has appointed suspended Chairman of NURTW, MC Oluomo as GM, Lagos Transport Parks and garages committee. There’s no such appointment. The statement issued yesterday by @gbenga_omo, HC info, remains position of Govt,” he tweeted.

In his statement, the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso, said the decision of government to suspend activities of the union was to douse the unnecessary tension generated by the leadership tussle in the NURTW and protect the citizenry from the likely fallout of the situation.

Having suspended the activities of the union after considering the provisions of the law, the State government said it will set up a committee to immediately take control of the parks and garages, as members of the committee will be key stakeholders in the sector.

“The state government has been watching closely events in the National Union of Road Transport Workers Union (NURTW). There have been claims and counterclaims over the control of the union.

“The government has a duty to ensure the safety of lives and property of all Lagosians and visitors. Therefore, there is an urgent need to douse the unnecessary tension generated by the leadership tussle in the NURTW and protect the citizenry from the likely fallout of the situation. The Government’s position is premised on its responsibility to ensure that there is no breakdown of law and order in all parks and garages in Lagos State.”

However, in spite of this there are reports from a number Twitter users indicating that it is still very much business as usual as NURTW members are still very much at the various parks across the state.

From Iyana Ipaja to Mile 12 various Twitter reports said NURTW members were still operating.

