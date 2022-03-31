News

Lagos deploy jet patchers to fix pot-holes, road defects

As the rainy season creeps in, the Lagos State Public Works Corporation (LSPWC), has deployed jet patchers to fix all pot holes and road defects in the state, with the view to making Lagos roads motorable all year round. The Corporation’s General Manager, Engr. Lateef Somide, gave assurances that the State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration was committed to further reduce pot-holes and other forms of road defects to the barest minimum, while inspecting a rigid pavement operation carried out by the Agency along LASU-Iba Road by LAWMA Dump Site in Alimosho Local Government Area of the state. The corporation noted that at the moment, Lagos State Public Works Corporation is massively deploying its Jet Patchers with the aim of nipping emerging potholes in the bud before they degenerate to major defects that may call for more resources to fix. ‘He said: “If you look at Lagos roads, especially in the metropolis, majority of potholes and sectional failures have disappeared due to the round-the-clock approach of the Corporation to maintaining the roads.’’

 

