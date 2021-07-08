Lagos deploys technology to check traffic violations

Hard times await motorists with penchants for traffic laws violation as the Lagos State government yesterday introduced technologically-driven devices aimed at implementing traffic law compliance. With the initiative, payment of bribes might be difficult for motorists while excesses of traffic enforcement officers would also be checked.

The device was also expected to eradicate the usual controversy between the traffic law enforcement officers and violators as only electronic payments guaranteed the clearance of a violation from the violators list. Under this new regime, offender may choose to visit a traffic court and presents the violation number for the violation he/she wished to challenge electronic verification of the authenticity of drivers’ licences, vehicle licences and number plates, which would significantly assist in achieving the goal of clampdown on motorists with fake licences and number plates. Briefing journalists on the workings of the initiative, Commission for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, said the Traffic Management Solution Device (TMS) was a traffic law compliance initiative.

