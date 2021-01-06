Lagos Deputy Gov, Hamzat, loses brother to COVID-19

Muritala Ayinla

The Deputy Governor of Lagos State Dr. Obafemi Hamzat has lost his half brother, Dr. Haroun Hamzat to COVID-19 complications.

The deceased, Dr. Haroun Hamzat, a medical doctor at one of the medical facilities in the Agege area of Lagos died of the virus on Tuesday at the age of 37.

Confirming his death on his Instagram page, the deputy governor prayed to Allah to forgive the sins of his departed brother and grant him eternal rest.

Dr Hamzat said: “Inna Lillahi wa inna ilahi raji’un. It is with utmost sadness that I announce the passing of my younger Brother. Dr. Haroun Hamzat.

“May Almighty Allah forgive his sins,grant him eternal tranquility and Al-Janah Firdaus. Ameen.”

He appealed to Lagosian to take safety protocols seriously by complying with all the guidelines concerning the spread of the deadly virus.

“There is urgent need for us as a people to be conscious of the volatility of COVID-19. We should not only do this for ourselves, but for everyone we come in contact with. Stay safe, use your masks, sanitize or wash yourhands regularly and maintain social distance,” he advised.

Also confirming the demise of the deputy governor’s brother, the state chapter of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), in a statement, commiserate with his immediate family, friends, associates, colleagues and staff of Lagos State PHC Board and indeed the medical fraternity of Lagos State.

The statement reads: “It’s a dark moment in the Nigerian Medical Association, Lagos State, as we announce with deep regret the death of our very young colleague, Dr. Haroun Hamzat. Its ‘sunset at dawn’ as he was just 37 years old.

“He worked as a medical officer at one of the PHCs under Orile Agege LCDA until his demise.

“We commiserate with his immediate family, friends, associates, colleagues and staff of Lagos State PHC Board and indeed the medical fraternity of Lagos State.

“We pray against such premature deaths in our fold. May the Almighty God grant his family and all of us, the fortitude to bear this irreplaceable loss, Amen.

“Adieu our Hippocratic Brother, Dr Haroun Hamzat, may your gentle soul rest in perfect peace.”

Like this: Like Loading...