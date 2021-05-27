Lagos deserves special economic status, says Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday called for a special economic status for the state. He said the Federal Government should consider Lagos’ place in the national economy and the special burden it bears by virtue of its large population and limited land-mass. Speaking at the zonal public hearing on the review of the 1999 Constitution in Lagos yesterday, Sanwo-Olu said a special status for Lagos State should be of concern, not only for the people of the state alone, but for the entire nation. He also demanded for a state police and the entrenchment of true fiscal federalism in the country.

“For us in Lagos State, the issue of state police and fiscal federalism are on top of our priority list. In this on-going review process, equally fundamental, particularly for us in Lagos State, is the issue of special economic status for us in Lagos State, considering our place in the national economy and the special burden we bear by virtue of our large population and the very limited landmass we have.

“I believe that the need for this special status has been sufficiently articulated and justified. It suffices to me at this point to reinstate that this request is by no means a selfish one, but one that is in the interest of every Nigerian and of Nigeria as a nation. The progress and prosperity of Nigeria will inexplicably lead to progress and the prosperity of Lagos State,” he said. On her part, the Chairman of the South-West public hearing in Lagos, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, said the report of the committee would be presented to the National Assembly in July.

