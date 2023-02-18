Lagos Detty December concerts need complete overhaul

Enough time has passed since January 1 which means that this short piece can be read with some level of detachment, especially for those who did manage to experience #DettyDecember in Nigeria. The global rise of Afrobeats is an aspect of the Nigerian culture that we have successfully exported. Wizkid, Asake, Burna Boy, Davido, Tiwa Savage, Tems, Olamide, Teni, and other artistes continue to shine a light on what it means to be Nigerian, and amplify and celebrate the essence of being Nigerian, and living in Nigeria.

The official music videos, some of which are now shot in Nigeria show the reality of the Nigerian existence, its position as a developing economy, and celebrate its evolution, with the knowledge that things are improving thereby infusing a strong sense of place in the videos that are being shared, and the quality is improving too. Asake’s Sungba video remix with Burna Boy had such great transitions that show that practice indeed becomes perfect compared to the earlier music videos. And so these are aspects to celebrate, even as other aspects need to be refined and improved on.

There are a few aspects to work on, even as we know our stars are talented. It is important that the ecosystem within which they operate also evolve to attract talent that can enhance the overall quality of the music genre for its fans. One area we need to work on is in the concert organisation and there are a few sub-areas I am going to discuss, promptness and accessibility. We are used to our concerts starting late, so much so that The Republic published an article titled; In the chaos of Nigerian concerts, we only see ourselves, discussing the lack of accountability for artistes and their promoters and sponsors and disregard for concert goers, as a metaphor for the lack of accountability within the public service delivery.

Concert goers who had managed to purchase tickets for Asake’s concert were surprised (unpleasantly) to find out that his performance had ended just as they were parking their cars at the car park trying to get to his show. Why? Because he started and finished on time. Asake’s other concerts around the world had not gone as smoothly, so perhaps this is an example of closing the feedback loop. In Nigeria, concert goers have taken to arriving late, knowing that the artiste will start late, contributing to a somewhat vicious cycle, and a race to the bottom, accepting, rather than reacting to, an example of learned helplessness. In other parts of the world, we expect performances to be punctual, and they have to be, because of strict organisation and the need to ensure all aspects are covered, including venue booking, lighting, sound, security, refreshments, although some Nigerian artistes also manage to be late or perform badly. This has to change if we are to be taken seriously as concert performers.

The different moving parts have to work seamlessly as one and having the sound engineer come on time, but the lighting technician appear a few hours later does not make for an enjoyable concert experience. Take for example the New Year’s Day concert by Burna Boy. A friend of mine left Ibadan so she could attend the concert, which did not start until well after midnight, with no explanations from the organisers for the delay. When Damini (Burna Boy) eventually came out, he began his performance by telling off his fans, who had patiently waited for his performance. The performance, I am told was very good but the note to his fans he posted on his social media page pointed the blame for his late performance at the concert organisers for not being able to meet the production requests of his stage performance. This is something I want to unpack a bit.

Burna Boy has performed in Lagos several times, and the question is how and why the stage production needs could not be met? How come other performers had theirs met? And how come the production needs were only discovered at 11 pm, so late at night? When are the rehearsals, and equipment tests to ensure a seamless experience? This reminded me of a similar experience at the 2021 Wizkid concert in Abuja, which had poor sound quality and meant that Wizkid was unable to perform. He promised to arrange a make-up concert for his fans. I am informed that the concert attendees are still waiting for this re-run. Back to my point on the need for the various moving parts to work together as one. Burna Boy is only as good as the sum of the other parts that he needs to work well for performances. Once we realise this, and understand the need for talent development across the board, in stage production, and the investments required for the infrastructure, we can start to mean business. This brings me to my second point, which is accessibility.

One of the causes I advocate for, (and I was able to ensure that this is a part of the Lagos State tourism Masterplan), is accessible tourism, for people with disabilities. It is important that our activities across the board are inclusive and accessible, particularly for the almost 30 million Nigerians who are living with a form of disability. I read a post from Adebola Daniel, about the experience of people with disabilities, and how #DettyDecember and concerts are not designed for people with disabilities. This affirms my point on the need for our concerts to be better organised, not only in terms of punctuality but across the board, to be truly inclusive and welcoming to people, irrespective of their abilities. This is where training comes in as well as having the right experts to assess the sites and ensure that people with disabilities can also be a part of the concert experience in a safe, secure and dignified way. So our work continues, and the future remains one of the opportunities, even as we all come together to work for the good of the tourism industry.

*Dr. Adun Okupe, is Principal Advisor, Red Clay

