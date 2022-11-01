Lagos Digital Summit 2022 promises to be the biggest event of the year -Adewale Adetona

The 2022 edition of the highly anticipated annual Lagos Digital Summit, a festival of impartation of ideas for tech entrepreneurs and business owners in Nigeria, has the potential to be the biggest and most impactful since its was birthed by cerebral tech guru Adewale Adetona, better known as Islimfit.

The Lagos Digital Summit holds at The Zone Tech Park, Gbagada, Lagos, on November 25, 2022, and since its inception, it has been an unprecedented platform where ideas are incubated by the virtue of the influence that robs off on participants by the class of speakers that grace the occasion.

Adewale Adetona’s vision for a digitally driven Lagos economy and Nigeria as a whole, must have been nullified by its initial intention, which was just to gather less than 100 digital marketing professionals, so that all stakeholders can take advantage of the rich and rare opportunity presented on a platter of gold.

Since it started in 2017, almost 6,000 businesses and individuals with different digital skills have been drawn and empowered to become giants in their ventures. It is no surprise why Lagos remains the heartbeat of the Nigerian economy, and has witnessed rapid growth of small and medium scale enterprises who are scaling up by leveraging technologies.

Every year, the event draws at least 1,000 participants, with its podium mounted by industry champions, renownee individuals of high values who have distinguished themselves.

The signs are everywhere that it is going to be the loudest this year, as the Nigerian economy is presently enmeshed in one of its worst downturns in history. It would be an avenue for entrepreneurs to further learn how to rescue the nation from its current quagmire.

According to Adewale Adetona, who is the convener of summit, the keynote speech at the 2022 LDS will be given by Tomiwa Aladekomo, who is the CEO of Big Cabal Media. Other speakers and facilitators at the summit include: Nkem Onwudiwe, Founder, Her Network; Tunde Onakoya, Convener of Chess in Slums; Sherif Lanre Akinpelu, Deputy Director, Strategy & Planning at SPV Communication; Onyedikachim Nwankwo Head of Product Marketing, Flutterwave; Adebayo Jacobs-Amoo Founder, MyLibri Books; Dotun Oloyede Managing Director, Rolad Properties and Chiderah Monde Curation Desk Lead, Twitter, among others.

With huge financial implication incured in putting together the international program, Islimfit, a graduate of the Lagos State University (LASU), ensures the Lagos Digital Summit is free for all attendees, targeted at Brand and Communication Managers, Techpreneurs, Digital Media Strategists, SME Owners/Managers, Start-ups, Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs), corporate bodies, tech compliant and adaptive firms, and the general public. Registration is, however, required on www.lagosdigitalsummit.com before the event.

“I am excited and looking forward to hosting everyone at LDS again especially because of the zeal to see entrepreneurs, tech and media enthusiasts take advantage of digital tools to scale their businesses,” Adewale Adetona, who lives the United Kingdom said.

“As our tradition, we have carefully selected the best speakers to sit on two different business-focused panel sessions on how entrepreneurs can take advantage of digital technology for their business development.

“Lagos Digital Summit started in 2017 with just an idea in my small shared apartment back then in Lagos with my friend who is now in Canada. The goal back then was simply to facilitate a platform for the convergence of 50 to 60 digital marketing professionals and business thought leaders for the advancement of SMEs and Digital Media enthusiasts within our network,” added, Adewale Adetona, also known as Islimfit.

