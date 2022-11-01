Business

Lagos Digital Summit 2022 promises to be the biggest event of the year -Adewale Adetona

Posted on Author Reporter Comments Off on Lagos Digital Summit 2022 promises to be the biggest event of the year -Adewale Adetona

 

The 2022 edition of the highly anticipated annual Lagos Digital Summit, a festival of impartation of ideas for tech entrepreneurs and business owners in Nigeria, has the potential to be the biggest and most impactful since its was birthed by cerebral tech guru Adewale Adetona, better known as Islimfit.

The Lagos Digital Summit holds at The Zone Tech Park, Gbagada, Lagos, on November 25, 2022, and since its inception, it has been an unprecedented platform where ideas are incubated by the virtue of the influence that robs off on participants by the class of speakers that grace the occasion.

Adewale Adetona’s vision for a digitally driven Lagos economy and Nigeria as a whole, must have been nullified by its initial intention, which was just to gather less than 100 digital marketing professionals, so that all stakeholders can take advantage of the rich and rare opportunity presented on a platter of gold.

Since it started in 2017, almost 6,000 businesses and individuals with different digital skills have been drawn and empowered to become giants in their ventures. It is no surprise why Lagos remains the heartbeat of the Nigerian economy, and has witnessed rapid growth of small and medium scale enterprises who are scaling up by leveraging technologies.

Every year, the event draws at least 1,000 participants, with its podium mounted by industry champions, renownee individuals of high values who have distinguished themselves.

The signs are everywhere that it is going to be the loudest this year, as the Nigerian economy is presently enmeshed in one of its worst downturns in history. It would be an avenue for entrepreneurs to further learn how to rescue the nation from its current quagmire.

According to Adewale Adetona, who is the convener of summit, the keynote speech at the 2022 LDS will be given by Tomiwa Aladekomo, who is the CEO of Big Cabal Media. Other speakers and facilitators at the summit include: Nkem Onwudiwe, Founder, Her Network;  Tunde Onakoya, Convener of Chess in Slums;  Sherif Lanre Akinpelu, Deputy Director, Strategy & Planning at SPV Communication;  Onyedikachim Nwankwo Head of Product Marketing, Flutterwave;  Adebayo Jacobs-Amoo Founder, MyLibri Books;  Dotun Oloyede Managing Director, Rolad Properties and Chiderah Monde Curation Desk Lead, Twitter, among others.

With huge financial implication incured in putting together the international program, Islimfit, a graduate of the Lagos State University (LASU), ensures the Lagos Digital Summit is free for all attendees, targeted at Brand and Communication Managers, Techpreneurs, Digital Media Strategists, SME Owners/Managers, Start-ups, Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs), corporate bodies, tech compliant and adaptive firms, and the general public. Registration is, however, required on www.lagosdigitalsummit.com before the event.

“I am excited and looking forward to hosting everyone at LDS again especially because of the zeal to see entrepreneurs, tech and media enthusiasts take advantage of digital tools to scale their businesses,” Adewale Adetona, who lives the United Kingdom said.

“As our tradition, we have carefully selected the best speakers to sit on two different business-focused panel sessions on how entrepreneurs can take advantage of digital technology for their business development.

“Lagos Digital Summit started in 2017 with just an idea in my small shared apartment back then in Lagos with my friend who is now in Canada. The goal back then was simply to facilitate a platform for the convergence of 50 to 60 digital marketing professionals and business thought leaders for the advancement of SMEs and Digital Media enthusiasts within our network,” added, Adewale Adetona, also known as Islimfit.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Business

Women constitute 42.02% players in small scale industry – NBS

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

A report released on professional engagements by National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has revealed that women make up 42.02 per cent participants in small scale industry sector. The 2020 statistical report also showed that the female folk outnumbered their male counterpart in participation in the National Open Apprenticeship scheme in 2017 and 2018 with 64.50 […]
Business

9mobile offers free calls, SMS to Ukraine

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

Mobile network operator, 9mobile, has announced free international calls and SMS to Ukraine to enable Nigerians seamlessly remain in touch with their loved ones in the Eastern European country amidst the on-going military invasion. The free International Calls and SMS Offer to Ukraine will run till March 31. Regardless of their existing plans, all 9mobile […]
Business

Zenith, UBA, GTB, 4 others spend N258.13bn on personnel

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Seven deposit money banks (DMBs) in the country spent a total of N258.13billion on personnel in the first six months of the year, H1’20 results released by the lenders show. The figure is 4.1 per cent (N10.7billion) more than the N247.47billion the lenders spent on staff in the corresponding period of last year. The seven […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica