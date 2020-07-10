Metro & Crime

Lagos discharges 50 COVID-19 patients

Lagos State government has discharged 50 COVID-19 patients after testing negative to the deadly virus.

According to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the discharged patients comprised 13 females and 37 males including 26 foreign nationals were discharged from the state isolation facilities to reunite with the society.

The governor, who is also the Incident Commander, said: “Today, 50 #COVID19Lagos patients; 13 females and 37 males including 26 foreign nationals were discharged from our isolation facilities to reunite with the society.

“The patients; 6 from Agidingbi, 14 from Eti-Osa (LandMark) 22 from Onikan, 1 from Vidic and 7 from LUTH Isolation Centres were discharged after full recovery and testing negative to COVID19.

“Remember, it is now a criminal offence in Lagos State to go out without using a facemask. Let’s continue to adhere strictly to all public advisories given by government #ForACOVID19FreeLagos.”

