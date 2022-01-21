Metro & Crime

Lagos dislodges street traders on Lekki-EpeExpressway

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla Comment(0)

Worried by cases of indiscriminate street trading on the Lekki-Epe Expressway, the Lagos State Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) has dislodged roadside traders along the ever busy highway. The Managing Director of LAWMA, Mr. Ibrahim Odumboni, said the operation would ensure that the areaisridof structuresandelements constituting environmentalnuisance, saying such activities as littering and improper waste disposal is currently undermining efforts of the agency at maintaining sustainable cleanliness. He said the agency embarked on atwo-dayenforcementoperationat Lekki axis, to clear the roadsides of variousillegalactivitiesdefacingthe environment.

The exercise involved clearance of waste nuisance and dislodging of street trading from First Roundabout to Jakande axis, as well as Freedom Way entrance, on Lekki Epe Expressway. Odumboni said the operation would ensure that the area was rid of structures and elements constituting environmental nuisance, such as littering and improper waste disposal, currently undermining efforts of the Authority at maintaining sustainable cleanliness.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Police arrest 1,458 suspects, recover 110 arms in Lagos

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

Police yesterday said they arrested 1,458 suspected criminals between May and July at different locations in Lagos State. The state Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, who disclosed this, said the police also recovered several arms and ammunition from the suspects. The police chief, who paraded the suspects, told journalists that those arrested included armed robbers, […]
Metro & Crime

Why Buhari must sack service chiefs, by security experts

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh and Abdulasalam Ibrahim

On November 28, Nigerians woke up to hear the horrifying story of how Boko Haram members lined up 43 rice farmers in Zabarmari, a community in Jere Local Government Area of Borno State and slit their throats. Nigerians were still reeling over the shocking murders, when the United Nations (UN) announced that the number of […]
Metro & Crime

Court convicts student over threat to kill his teacher

Posted on Author Our Reporters

An Abeokuta Magistrates’ Court, yesterday, sentenced a 20 year-old secondary school student, Segun Dosumu, to three weeks imprisonment with hard labour for threat-ening to kill his teacher. Dosumu, who resides at Iboro area of Ogun State, had pleaded guilty to the charge brought against him when it was read. Consequently, after the review of facts […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica