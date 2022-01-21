Lagos dislodges street traders on Lekki-EpeExpressway

Worried by cases of indiscriminate street trading on the Lekki-Epe Expressway, the Lagos State Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) has dislodged roadside traders along the ever busy highway. The Managing Director of LAWMA, Mr. Ibrahim Odumboni, said the operation would ensure that the areaisridof structuresandelements constituting environmentalnuisance, saying such activities as littering and improper waste disposal is currently undermining efforts of the agency at maintaining sustainable cleanliness. He said the agency embarked on atwo-dayenforcementoperationat Lekki axis, to clear the roadsides of variousillegalactivitiesdefacingthe environment.

The exercise involved clearance of waste nuisance and dislodging of street trading from First Roundabout to Jakande axis, as well as Freedom Way entrance, on Lekki Epe Expressway. Odumboni said the operation would ensure that the area was rid of structures and elements constituting environmental nuisance, such as littering and improper waste disposal, currently undermining efforts of the Authority at maintaining sustainable cleanliness.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...