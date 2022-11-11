Lagos dismisses three officers for extortion

Three operatives working for the Office of the Special Adviser to the Governor of Lagos State on Central Business Districts (CBD) at the Lagos Island CBD have been fired for extortion.

Following the conclusion of an investigation by a disciplinary panel set up to look into the allegations made against the three policemen by members of the motoring public, Mr. Gbenga Oyerinde, Special Adviser to the Governor on CBD, made the announcement of their dismissal on Friday.

“The three officials, Mr. Orishadipe Kolawole, Mr. Bakare Saheed, and Mr Oguntayo Abiodun, were found to have violated the principles of the Civil Service Rules and Regulations by engaging in extortion,” he added.

Oyerinde pleaded with the public not to conduct any business with the three officers who were fired on behalf of the agency while noting that their dismissal was a result of the state government’s efforts to instil discipline in the agency’s personnel for better service delivery.

