Metro & Crime

Lagos dismisses three officers for extortion

Posted on Author Yemi Olakitan Comment(0)

Three operatives working for the Office of the Special Adviser to the Governor of Lagos State on Central Business Districts (CBD) at the Lagos Island CBD have been fired for extortion.

Following the conclusion of an investigation by a disciplinary panel set up to look into the allegations made against the three policemen by members of the motoring public, Mr. Gbenga Oyerinde, Special Adviser to the Governor on CBD, made the announcement of their dismissal on Friday.

“The three officials, Mr. Orishadipe Kolawole, Mr. Bakare Saheed, and Mr Oguntayo Abiodun, were found to have violated the principles of the Civil Service Rules and Regulations by engaging in extortion,” he added.

Oyerinde pleaded with the public not to conduct any business with the three officers who were fired on behalf of the agency while noting that their dismissal was a result of the state government’s efforts to instil discipline in the agency’s personnel for better service delivery.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Ondo guber: Pressure mounts on Appeal Panel to shift judgement

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh,

… Minister, NE gov, Miyetti Allah allegedly fingered With the Appeal Court, Akure Division set to deliver its judgment in the October 10, 2020 governorship election in Ondo State, there is indication that pressure is mounting for the judgment to be postponed. The Appeal Panel had two weeks ago reserved judgement in the appeal brought […]
Metro & Crime

Fashion designer stabs 30-year-old man to death in Ogun

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Abeokuta

The police in Ogun State have arrested a 32-year-old fashion designer, Omowumi Oyapitan for allegedly killing a 30-year-old man, Mohammed Ahmed. The suspect allegedly stabbed the victim to death with a broken bottle.   The Police Public Relations (PPRO), DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi who disclosed this to journalists in Abeokuta yesterday said the suspect was arrested […]
Metro & Crime

Constitutional Review: Lagos deserves special economic status, says Sanwo-Olu

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has called for a special economic status for the state. He said the Federal Government should consider the place of Lagos in the national economy and the special burden it bears by virtue of its large population and limited landmass. Speaking at the ongoing Senate zonal public hearing on […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica